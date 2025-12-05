How to enjoy your favourite summer fruits without the mess
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's that time of year when we all look forward to eating pineapples, mangoes and watermelon.
It's that time of year when we all look forward to eating pineapples, mangoes and watermelon.
While the beauty of eating our summer fruits is letting the juices flow down our elbows, we have found some less messy ways to enjoy some of our favourites.
One of the best things about summer is enjoying the variety of fruits available to us in our beautiful province of KwaZulu-Natal.
Whether it's juicy mangoes on the side of the road or smashing giant watermelons on their kitchen counter, the aftermath of enjoying these juicy summer favourites can sometimes be messy.
A mother took to Instagram to share a clever pineapple hack that she learnt from her son. The best part about this hack is that you don't need a knife.
Read more: When buying fruit and veg, convenience costs
Then we have the mango, a luscious favourite in all parts of KZN.
There are different variants of this juicy favourite.
If you like to keep things clean, then try this hack. The method below shows two ways of cutting a mango, check it out on TikTok.
@thezoyaroya how to cut a #mango 101 #learnontiktok #fruit #wlw ♬ original sound - Zoya Biglary
Here's another way that many people might not be familiar with.
@heavenoraha how to cut a mango 🥲 #mango #howto #howtocutamango #fyp @a.hovs ♬ original sound - ONJAH 🖤🌹
Then if you are looking for an easy way to peel a mango without a knife, check out this glass hack.
@thereselum 🥭MANGO HACK🥭 The mango hack that you never knew you needed to quicky peel away the skin in a matter of seconds. Using a regular drinking glass/canister, work the edge of the glass in between the skin and the fruit. Apply downward pressure on your mango and allow the lip of the glass to slide along the inside of the skin, and voila✨ your mango cheek is peeled. Tip: it’s preferable to use a glass/canister with a thin sturdy edge so that when you apply downward pressure you dont bruise the mango #fruithack #foodhack #foodhacks #mangoes #foodhacks ♬ original sound - ASMR icons
It's also litchi season, and of course, there's the KZN's popular litchi harvest coming up. We found the easiest way to eat a litchi that doesn't involve peeling.
Check out this bite-and-squeeze method shared on TikTok.
@katclark How to easily peel a lychee #hack #fruit #learnontiktok ♬ original sound - Kat Clark
Then there's the gigantic, sometimes intimidating watermelon. If you're buying a whole one, then this might be the best way to cut and serve it.
You can check it out below on TikTok.
@goodhousekeepingofficial The easiest (and coolest) way to cut a #watermelon for serving up at a party! 🍉 #howto #kitchenhacks #TikTokTaughtMe #TikTokPartner ♬ Fruity Fresh - audiopanda
What's your favourite summer fruit? Let us know on the poll below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Places in KZN to volunteer this festive season
Spread love and kindness this festive season by giving the gift of time.Carol Ofori 26 minutes ago
-
How to enjoy your favourite summer fruits without the mess
It's that time of year when we all look forward to eating pineapples, ma...Carol Ofori 56 minutes ago