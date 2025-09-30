Heritage highlight: Serenaded by Drakensberg Boys Choir at OR Tambo
Updated | By East Coast Radio
In honour of Heritage Month, the Drakensberg Boys Choir surprised South Africans with a brief performance at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of their Scandinavian tour.
As Heritage Month comes to an end, we take a look at a video that left many South Africans with goosebumps. In South Africa, music, art, sport, and the love of braai all contribute to our sense of national belonging.
Apart from the epic performance from the Springboks this weekend, we have another group of young men who made us proud, the Drakensberg Boys Choir.
The Drakensberg Boys Choir set off on their Scandinavian tour two weeks ago, but before they left, they managed to leave us with just the right amount of goosebumps to appreciate our heritage through music.
Watch their performance on Facebook below.
The boys went viral after they put on an impromptu show at OR Tambo International Airport, and their performance didn't just leave the crowd filled with pride, but also hundreds of online users in awe.
Not only did they inspire a sense of belonging amongst our diverse nation, but they also represented the idea of 'stronger together' in the most energetic way.
How did the Drakensberg Boys Choir describe their tour?
"The tour promises more than a series of world-class concerts – it is a celebration of shared values, youth empowerment, and the enduring power of music to bridge cultures. From the fjords of Bergen to the concert halls of Stockholm and Uppsala, the Drakensberg Boys Choir will represent South Africa on some of Scandinavia's most prestigious stages, engaging in performances and collaborations that honour both history and hope," as reported on their website.
Watch their performance at the Bergen on Instagram.
While today marks the end of Heritage Month, it feels like September armed us with just the right amount of motivation to keep us going.
It was a month filled with pride, celebrating our diverse cultures, histories, traditions, and more.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
In honour of Heritage Month, the Drakensberg Boys Choir surprised South ...
