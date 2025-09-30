Heritage highlight: Serenaded by Drakensberg Boys Choir at OR Tambo

As Heritage Month comes to an end, we take a look at a video that left many South Africans with goosebumps. In South Africa, music, art, sport, and the love of braai all contribute to our sense of national belonging.

Apart from the epic performance from the Springboks this weekend, we have another group of young men who made us proud, the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir set off on their Scandinavian tour two weeks ago, but before they left, they managed to leave us with just the right amount of goosebumps to appreciate our heritage through music.

Watch their performance on Facebook below.