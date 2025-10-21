Here's how people pushed their creativity this Diwali
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This Diwali we saw people push their creativity with interesting celebratory ideas...
This Diwali we saw people push their creativity with interesting celebratory ideas...
On Monday, Hindus celebrated Diwali or Deepavali. For weeks people have been sharing their preparation tips and ideas on social media in anticipation of the festival of lights.
Every year people push the boundaries and go over and above with their celebrations, but this year a few things grabbed our attention.
From Diwali-themed manicures to Indian attire for your pooch, Diwali has taken a turn and people have upped their levels of creativity.
Some of the celebratory efforts seem pretty extreme, but definitely added some spice to the festivities.
First up we saw a manicurist take things to the next level with a set of nails that feature a miniature 'diya' or lamp on a client. Not only were the diya's a nice touch but they were super realistic and could even be lit.
Watch the video below from Instagram.
Then there was a pet clothing and accessories brand that ran with the idea of making 'ethnic wear for pooches'.
The options were super cute and trendy and allowed the furry members of the family to get adorned for Diwali too. We're sure this was a hit with the pet parents who wanted to tag their pooches along for Diwali deliveries and visits.
Check out one of the outfits below on Instagram.
Light is at the centre of the festival of lights but it's the first time we saw someone incorporate that into their attire for the day.
Some content creators opted to be one with the light by repurposing battery-operated tealights into earrings.
How lit is that? Check out the video below on Instagram.
We cannot wait to see what people come up with next year...
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago