Here's how people pushed their creativity this Diwali

On Monday, Hindus celebrated Diwali or Deepavali. For weeks people have been sharing their preparation tips and ideas on social media in anticipation of the festival of lights.

Every year people push the boundaries and go over and above with their celebrations, but this year a few things grabbed our attention.

From Diwali-themed manicures to Indian attire for your pooch, Diwali has taken a turn and people have upped their levels of creativity.

Some of the celebratory efforts seem pretty extreme, but definitely added some spice to the festivities.

First up we saw a manicurist take things to the next level with a set of nails that feature a miniature 'diya' or lamp on a client. Not only were the diya's a nice touch but they were super realistic and could even be lit.

Watch the video below from Instagram.