Here’s how much Winter Olympic gold medalists earn

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics have brought together thousands of elite athletes, all chasing a place on the podium. While medals are the most visible reward, financial incentives also play a significant role for competitors from certain countries, where governments and sporting bodies offer substantial payouts for podium finishes.

How many athletes are competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Nearly 2,900 athletes from more than 90 national Olympic committees are taking part in the Winter Games in Italy. Across eight sports, competitors are contesting 116 medal events, highlighting both the scale and intensity of the competition.

Do Olympic organisers pay medal prize money?

The International Olympic Committee does not provide prize money for Olympic medals. Instead, any financial rewards are determined by individual governments, national Olympic committees or sports associations, leading to wide disparities between countries.

Which country offers the highest gold medal payout?

According to CNBC, Singapore currently tops the payout rankings for the 2026 Winter Games. An individual gold medalist from Singapore stands to receive around $792,000 (around R12,662,344), with silver and bronze earning approximately $395,000 (around R6,315,184) and $197,000 (around R3,149,268) respectively. Despite these incentives, Singapore has limited Winter Olympics history, having previously competed only at the 2018 Games.

How has Singapore performed at past Winter Games?

Singapore’s sole appearance before 2026 came in 2018, when short-track speedskater Cheyenne Goh finished 28th in the women’s 1,500 metres. At the 2026 Games, the country is represented by alpine skier Faiz Basha, whose campaign ended after failing to complete the first run of the giant slalom at the Stelvio Ski Centre in Bormio.

What does Hong Kong offer medal winners?

Hong Kong is close behind Singapore in terms of rewards. Gold medalists can expect about $768,000, with silver and bronze payouts of roughly $384,000 (around R6,138,675) and $192,000 (approximately R3,069,337). Despite sending alpine skiers and short-track speedskaters to Italy, Hong Kong has yet to secure a Winter Olympics medal.

Which European countries provide notable rewards?

In Europe, Poland stands out for both the value and variety of its rewards. Individual gold medalists can receive about $211,000, alongside a Toyota Corolla, a fully finished two-room apartment, a painting, jewellery and a holiday voucher. Silver and bronze medalists are also eligible for paintings and jewellery, with cash rewards of approximately $169,000 (around R2,700,991) and $124,000 (approximately R1,981,792).

What does the host nation pay its medalists?

Host country Italy offers about $214,000 (around R3,420,579) for gold, $107,000 (approximately R1,710,289) for silver and $71,000 (around R1,134,865) for bronze. These figures place Italy among the higher-paying European nations for Olympic success.