Here's how Matriculants are accessing their results
KwaZulu-Natal is the leading province with a matric pass rate of 90.6%...
It's a year of milestones, and the Matriculants are reigning in the New Year with their matric results.
The Matric results were released during the early hours of this morning, and many Matriculants are basking in their glory as our province leads with the highest pass rate.
Top achievers are sharing their motivations for the year and how they navigated the challenges.
While many students were crossing their fingers and waiting at the petrol stations for the newspaper delivery, here are other means of accessing the Matric results.
Where can the Matric results be found?
1. School
Students can access their matric results from their school or the institution where they wrote their examinations.
2. Online
2.1 You can access your matric results from the Department of Basic Education website. Click here to view your results: Department of Basic Education's website.
Please remember to log in to the website. If you haven't registered, you will be required to complete a two-step verification process by entering your 13-digit ID number and examination number before confirmation is granted.
2.2 You can access your results from several online publications. Some of them are paid, so you may have to pay a subscription fee.
3. SMS
You can access your results via SMS. To receive your results, simply send an SMS with your 13-digit ID number and examination number to 35658.
4. USSD service
You can also dial 12035658# on your mobile phone and follow the prompts to access your results from January 13.
5. Newspapers
You can access your results from the newspaper. Several publications have shared the results, and this is a great keepsake.
