Hearing test on WhatsApp? This SA university is breaking the mould in hearing health education

A South African university is changing how teachers identify hearing loss in children and all it takes is a WhatsApp message to access the free training tool.

The University of Pretoria (UP) and the HearX Foundation have developed an AI-powered hearing health training tool that operates entirely through WhatsApp. Known as the EARS programme, it requires no additional app downloads, special equipment, or prior technical knowledge, making it widely accessible to educators across South Africa and beyond. The tool is built on Turn.io's messaging infrastructure, which uses the WhatsApp Business API to deliver the programme reliably at scale.

What does the EARS programme teach? According to MyBroadband, the programme guides teachers through practical modules covering the early signs and risk factors of hearing difficulties in children, the effect of untreated hearing loss on academic performance, red flags to watch for in classroom interactions, and steps to support learners and refer them for assessment. The integrated AI agent has been trained on World Health Organization guidelines and current evidence-based materials. It responds to participant questions in real time and provides personalised guidance throughout and after training. What evidence supports this approach? The EARS programme is rooted in a published study that assessed the original WhatsApp-based training feature. That study showed significant improvements in hearing health knowledge amongst more than 1,000 early childhood development practitioners, with those gains sustained six months after completing the training. The findings established a model for scalable, evidence-based hearing health training in under-resourced settings. How can teachers access the programme? The tool is available free of charge to educators from preschool through to secondary school level. Teachers can access the programme by sending the word "EARS" on WhatsApp to +27 87 813 4013.

Image courtesy of iStock