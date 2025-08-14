Grooming tactics used by online predators to watch out for as a parent

Parents are urged to be more invested in their children's online usage patterns, as predators prey on their victims through catfishing.

We may be living through one of the most epic ages, with the world of digital taking over, but with all things new and shiny comes an unexpected source of danger. Parents and children alike have welcomed the digital age, but in doing so, they have entered a world of danger that comes in all forms and is fueled by misguided intentions. Even with parental controls, engaged and involved parents, and monitoring apps, the risks posed to our children online are ever-present and every parent's nightmare. The rise of technology has seen a surge in online child trafficking and sexual exploitation. Online traffickers usually target victims who display a lack of parental control. One story about a 15-year-old South African girl left us speechless.

Sam was 14-years-old when she met her alleged 15-year-old friend from the UK on the online chat site, Omegle. The two started chatting during lockdown. More than a year later, in 2022, it was revealed that her so-called boyfriend was, in fact, a wanted criminal, Adam Qasim Lucas Habib. Habib was a man in his late 20s who posed as a 15-year-old to befriend Sam. The story was drawn out and painstakingly challenging for Sam and her family. Habib's threat sent them into a tailspin of cat and mouse, always watching out for danger too close for comfort. Luckily for Sam, her present parents and a lead from authorities saved her from being trafficked. On 4 March 2025, Habib was sentenced to an effective 40 years in prison. For the Voiceless said: "According to Childlight, more than 300 million children are victims of online child sexual abuse and exploitation every year. Prevention requires tech companies to place children’s well-being over profit and for governments to use legislation to prohibit or at least delay children from accessing harmful platforms, including social media and gaming platforms, where predators can access them. For worried parents, the changes are coming too slowly."

In Sam's case, some of the grooming tactics included: Winning over your child with compliments, charm, being kind, sending gifts, and buying airtime. Creating a fake persona, additional personas with fake accounts to support their narrative. Manipulation tactics that made her feel like she was doing something wrong by speaking to other males. She was separated from her loved ones by staying late on calls or texts. This caused her to be tired during the day, stay in her room, lose interest in her studies, and be with friends. Threatening to harm her loved ones if she doesn't abide by his demands. As a parent, it is essential to monitor your children's online activities and notice things that may seem natural but are out of character. Sam practised drawing a beard and dressing like a boy; she did this in front of her parents, but they didn't think anything of it. Habib had motivated her to do this, so when they did meet, she would be easily trafficked. Many parents have committed to delaying access to devices. They are encouraged to join the movement by signing the 'Smartphone Free Childhood' online pact. "One in eight children has been affected by online solicitation. If you or a family member has been affected by online child sexual abuse and exploitation, contact Childline for assistance on 116. If you want to report an electronic crime, contact Crime Stop on 086 000 10111 and ask to speak to the Serial Electronic Crime (SECI) Unit," reports For the Voiceless.

Image Courtesy of iStock