 Greg Ofori is trying something new for Christmas lunch
This Christmas, Greg Ofori will be trying something new for Christmas lunch

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Greg Ofori will be experimenting with his Christmas dessert this year...

Carol and Greg Ofori pose with their aprons on
While it has become tradition for East Coast Radio's daytime queen, Carol Ofori, to stay out of the kitchen on Christmas, this year, her husband, Greg, will not only be making Christmas lunch, but he'll also be attempting a new dessert.

Most people wouldn't try out a new recipe on Christmas Day, but not Greg Ofori. 

Greg shared his Christmas lunch menu with the family and also shocked Carol by informing her that he'll also attempt to make a baked cheesecake for the first time this year. 

We're glad they're placing their trust in him, as he has more than proven himself in the kitchen. 

So what's on the table for the Oforis this Christmas?

Apart from the baked cheesecake for dessert, Greg will be preparing a lamb curry, a white fish (the type of fish hasn't been revealed yet), prawns, as well as vegetables and rice. It certainly sounds like a solid menu. 

Carol Ofori looking inside a pot in her kitchen
Carol and her family will do presents this morning, spend some time together in prayer and then enjoy their hearty and festive Christmas lunch.

We would like to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas!

