Greg Ofori is trying something new for Christmas lunch

While it has become tradition for East Coast Radio's daytime queen, Carol Ofori, to stay out of the kitchen on Christmas, this year, her husband, Greg, will not only be making Christmas lunch, but he'll also be attempting a new dessert.

Most people wouldn't try out a new recipe on Christmas Day, but not Greg Ofori.

Greg shared his Christmas lunch menu with the family and also shocked Carol by informing her that he'll also attempt to make a baked cheesecake for the first time this year.

