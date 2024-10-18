Grandmother skydives for 102nd birthday | East Coast Radio

No one truly sets out to live to see their centenary years, but those who do are a cause for celebration.

Manette Baillie, a centenarian, decided it was fitting for her to do something new on her 102nd birthday. She chose to mark her birthday by being the first person in Britain to jump out of a plane at 102 years old.



It's not her first time creating a spectacle at her age; when she turned 100, she drove a Ferrari race car at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.