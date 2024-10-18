 Grandmother skydives for 102nd birthday | East Coast Radio
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Grandmother skydives for 102nd birthday, raises money for charity

Updated | By East Coast Radio

This centenarian had some stellar advice: "Whatever happens, don't give up until you're forced to."

Elderly woman skydiving at 102 years old in Britain
Elderly woman skydiving at 102 years old in Britain/Instagram Screenshot/skynews

No one truly sets out to live to see their centenary years, but those who do are a cause for celebration.

Manette Baillie, a centenarian, decided it was fitting for her to do something new on her 102nd birthday. She chose to mark her birthday by being the first person in Britain to jump out of a plane at 102 years old. 

It's not her first time creating a spectacle at her age; when she turned 100, she drove a Ferrari race car at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom

Read more: KZN pet parent celebrates her pup with R10k birthday soiree

It was humbling to learn that Manette's skydive helped her raise money for three charities. So, it was threefold: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she became a record holder in Britain, and she helped in her civic duty by donating to charities. 

Manette's stellar advice was a record-breaker in itself: "Whatever happens, don't give up until you're forced to." 

Watch the video below on Instagram

Read more: Mom's 'Ferrari Fail' at Matric dance entrance

She inspired many people with her skydiving feat and showed us that you're never too old to do something daring and thrilling. 

  • "The true meaning of live life to the fullest. She is a warrior."
  • "Now that’s someone living their life."
  • "Age is just a number! Manette Baillie proves it's never too late to take the leap—literally!"
  • "I feel so inadequate watching this! And tearful! What an amazing lady." 
  • "The role model we didn’t know we needed."

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Advice Birthday Elderly Centenarian Skydiving

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.