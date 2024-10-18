Grandmother skydives for 102nd birthday | East Coast Radio

Grandmother skydives for 102nd birthday, raises money for charity
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This centenarian had some stellar advice: "Whatever happens, don't give up until you're forced to."
This centenarian had some stellar advice: "Whatever happens, don't give up until you're forced to."
No one truly sets out to live to see their centenary years, but those who do are a cause for celebration.
Manette Baillie, a centenarian, decided it was fitting for her to do something new on her 102nd birthday. She chose to mark her birthday by being the first person in Britain to jump out of a plane at 102 years old.
It's not her first time creating a spectacle at her age; when she turned 100, she drove a Ferrari race car at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom.
It was humbling to learn that Manette's skydive helped her raise money for three charities. So, it was threefold: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she became a record holder in Britain, and she helped in her civic duty by donating to charities.
Manette's stellar advice was a record-breaker in itself: "Whatever happens, don't give up until you're forced to."
Watch the video below on Instagram.
She inspired many people with her skydiving feat and showed us that you're never too old to do something daring and thrilling.
- "The true meaning of live life to the fullest. She is a warrior."
- "Now that’s someone living their life."
- "Age is just a number! Manette Baillie proves it's never too late to take the leap—literally!"
- "I feel so inadequate watching this! And tearful! What an amazing lady."
- "The role model we didn’t know we needed."
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
These edible Crocs in Japan are epic
It seems it's a man-eats-shoe world that we live in after edible Crocs m...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
WATCH: Rachel Kolisi is such a good sport dancing with Siya's sister Liphelo
We are crushing on this big sis-little sis relationship and how playful ...Danny Guselli an hour ago