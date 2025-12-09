Learners share what they think teachers do during the holidays

Learners from a Ballito primary school share what they think their teachers do during the school holidays.

It's always fun to hear what children think adults get up to. Their views on adulthood are interesting and can sometimes even humble their parents.

Teachers at The Beaches Primary School in Ballito shared the cutest video compilation of their Grade 1 learners. They asked the learners what they think their teachers do during the holidays.

It's safe to say that these kids have a decorated understanding of what teachers do when school shuts down.