 Learners share what they think teachers do during the holidays
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Here's what Grade 1 learners think their teachers get up to during the school holidays. 

Learners from a Ballito primary school share what they think their teachers do during the school holidays

It's always fun to hear what children think adults get up to. Their views on adulthood are interesting and can sometimes even humble their parents

Teachers at The Beaches Primary School in Ballito shared the cutest video compilation of their Grade 1 learners. They asked the learners what they think their teachers do during the holidays. 

It's safe to say that these kids have a decorated understanding of what teachers do when school shuts down. 

The school described their responses as "heartfelt and imaginative", and they were a wonderful reminder of the honest and open outlook that children possess. 

Some of the responses included: 

  • Playing on their phones
  • Watching TV
  • Spending time with their families
  • Shopping
  • Drinking coffee and wine

One child said: "I think teachers, for their holidays, go out to the beach and they go out to drink Starbucks."

 Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram

As the school year comes to an end, we thank teachers for nurturing our children and building strong bonds with them. 

And to the little ones, go out and enjoy the outdoors. 

Explore, have adventures and ask questions because 2026 is around the corner and waiting for you to blossom. 

