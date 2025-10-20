The grade 7 pupil who called President Cyril Ramaphosa 'Cupcake'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A grade 7 learner made SA laugh during an innocent moment at The 7th Social Justice Summit.
Trust a schoolgirl to unite South Africa in laughter. A Grade 7 learner has gone viral for her innocent yet entertaining icebreaker at The 7th Social Justice Summit.
The summit was held on 17 October at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). It brings together the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, its partners, including the United Nations and the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation in the Presidency, to discuss equality, food security, and peace.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who's known to have a fun and lighthearted side to him, was also in attendance last week. Over the years, the president has become known as 'Cupcake'.
But no one, not even Ramaphosa, was prepared for this young girl's innocently charming stage presence at the summit.
She managed to win over the hearts of the audience and many South Africans who loved her energy.
Watch the video below, courtesy of X.
😭😭 I love this country so much!— Mbekezeli (@MbekezeliMB) October 17, 2025
🤣🤣 https://t.co/i4AnFiRGot pic.twitter.com/UL3SRZCWEa
The internet was impressed by her boldness, but many wanted to see Ramaphosa's reaction.
Athi Geleba, the head of digital communications in the Presidency, shared his response in a 10-second clip on TikTok. President Ramaphosa took it exactly as we thought he would, in a humorous and lighthearted way.
@athigeleba Replying to @Kay ♬ original sound - Athi Geleba 🇿🇦
A video shared on TikTok showed his response to the young learner's address, and it seems our President can bring the spice too.
@lisakanya_ashley_venna #Cupcake #Ramaphosa#journalist ♬ original sound - Lisakanya Ashley Venna
Image Courtesy of TikTok
