The grade 7 pupil who called President Cyril Ramaphosa 'Cupcake'

Trust a schoolgirl to unite South Africa in laughter. A Grade 7 learner has gone viral for her innocent yet entertaining icebreaker at The 7th Social Justice Summit.

The summit was held on 17 October at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). It brings together the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, its partners, including the United Nations and the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation in the Presidency, to discuss equality, food security, and peace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who's known to have a fun and lighthearted side to him, was also in attendance last week. Over the years, the president has become known as 'Cupcake'.

But no one, not even Ramaphosa, was prepared for this young girl's innocently charming stage presence at the summit.