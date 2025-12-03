Little girl's wholesome reaction to mom's simple gift

A little girl's reaction to a few simple gifts from her mom has melted hearts online. Zoleka Mbuli posted a wholesome video of her daughter on TikTok with a caption saying: "I didn't have money so I bought the cheapest things I could just to make her happy [sic]." Little did Mbuli know just how happy she would make her little girl with a few simple gifts. The sheer excitement and gratitude left people swooning, with many of them sharing their love for a grateful child.

Mbuli managed to capture the innocence and joy of her daughter's reaction, which reminds us of the importance of gratitude. Her daughter asked for a pie, chocolate and toys. Even though Mbuli admitted that she didn't have much money, she chose the "cheapest" toys, and that was more than enough. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

@zolekambuli12 I accidentally deleted this... Isn't she the cutest🥹 Argg man, I love her to death ubaby girl and I'd do anything to make her happy❤️ Angifuni lutho ngalentombazanyana🥹 ♬ original sound - Zoleka Mbuli

One person wrote: "Grateful kids are easy to spoil." Mbuli replied, saying: "And they make you enjoy spoiling them." Mbuli was overwhelmed with the kindness that people showed her and her daughter. Some offered to bake her a cake for free on her next birthday, and another offered to do her hair at no cost. She said: "I see all your comments, and even though I can't respond to everyone, I truly appreciate your love, support and encouraging words. You guys are the best."

Image Courtesy of TikTok