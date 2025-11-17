Girl's reaction to gift reminds us what the spirit of giving feels like

It's the way this young girl shows gratitude that left Mzansi in their feels.

It's almost the festive season, and that means it's the season of giving. East Coast Radio recently concluded the Season of Sharing initiative, which brought together people from all over KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa to help make the festive season memorable for many families across the province.

A mother's video of her daughter receiving her birthday gift has left many people teary-eyed on social media. The mom surprised her daughter with a gift, and the girl's reaction perfectly captures the spirit of giving as we head into the festive season.

The girl's appreciation was wholesome and reminds us that the feeling of giving feels just as good as that of receiving. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok. In her mom's words, the girl's reaction was truly priceless.

It was the innocent response to her gift and her gratitude that left many people in tears. One person said: "I’m crying and I don’t even know what it is." Another wrote: "I felt that thank you from here." "Wow, she made me emotional. What a sweet soul." In a second video, we see that the gift is a Rainbow High Townhouse, which is a three-storey, fully furnished dollhouse with six rooms. Her excitement ran through till she managed to unbox all the items for her dollhouse, and it was truly infectious. As the festive season fast approaches, not all parents may be able to give their kids something from their wish lists, but sometimes it's the simple act of giving often matters most.

Image Courtesy of TikTok