Girl,13, allegedly trafficked and raped by predator on Roblox

While Roblox may seem innocent enough in the gaming community, it opens up a door to online predators, leaving your child vulnerable to anything.

News of the alleged kidnapping, rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old girl from Iowa, USA, who was introduced to an online predator while playing Roblox, has left many people shocked.

Milberg.com reports that: "A lawsuit has been filed alleging that Roblox Corporation enabled the grooming, exploitation, kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl by creating a 'digital hunting ground' for predators while falsely marketing their platforms as safe for children."

The scariest part about this is that the complaint alleges that Roblox knew about the dangers posed to users, who are predominantly minors, and did nothing to prevent this from occurring.