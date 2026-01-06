Follow up: The girl who melted the internet with gratitude gets surprised with gifts
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A moment of gratitude turns into a beautiful moment for an appreciative little girl.
The girl who showed us what genuine appreciation looks like has returned, and this time she got a bigger surprise.
A mother who shared a heartwarming video of her daughter receiving a few simple and inexpensive toys has shared another video, and this time her daughter was even more surprised. The video received 1.4 million views and clearly resonated with the internet.
If anything, the festive season taught us how good it feels to give. This young girl's excitement was infectious, inspiring people to celebrate gratitude in their own unique ways.
The video melted many people's hearts, and in particular, one person, who contacted mom, Zoleka Mbuli, to ask if she could send a few gifts for her appreciative daughter.
In the original video, Mom, Zoleka Mbuli, shared how she didn't have much money, so she chose to get her daughter a few items from the shops.
The child's gratitude for these simple items melted people's hearts online, including her mother's heart, which is why she shared the moment on social media.
Watch the original video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@zolekambuli12
I accidentally deleted this... Isn't she the cutest🥹 Argg man, I love her to death ubaby girl and I'd do anything to make her happy❤️ Angifuni lutho ngalentombazanyana🥹♬ original sound - Zoleka Mbuli
Read more: School calendar dates for 2026
In a recent video, she showed how someone from TikTok asked if they could send some gifts for her daughter after watching the first video.
She videoed her daughter's reaction to the gifts, and it was so heartwarming.
Her words of appreciation were just as loving as her reaction. She said, "Thank you, everybody, for loving me, thank you for liking my video, thank you for sending me money. Love you, everybody."
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@zolekambuli12 ♬ original sound - Zoleka Mbuli
Image Courtesy of TikTok
