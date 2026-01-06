Follow up: The girl who melted the internet with gratitude gets surprised with gifts

The girl who showed us what genuine appreciation looks like has returned, and this time she got a bigger surprise.

A mother who shared a heartwarming video of her daughter receiving a few simple and inexpensive toys has shared another video, and this time her daughter was even more surprised. The video received 1.4 million views and clearly resonated with the internet.

If anything, the festive season taught us how good it feels to give. This young girl's excitement was infectious, inspiring people to celebrate gratitude in their own unique ways.

The video melted many people's hearts, and in particular, one person, who contacted mom, Zoleka Mbuli, to ask if she could send a few gifts for her appreciative daughter.