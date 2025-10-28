Girl cuts Madiba's face of R200 notes as part of her schoolwork

Girl cuts Madiba's face from R200 notes for school project
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This young girl was determined to complete her school project at any cost...
This young girl was determined to complete her school project at any cost...
If this was a joke, it was a mighty expensive one...
A video that has many people shocked showed a young girl doing the unthinkable in an effort to complete her school project. While most parents might agree that it takes a fair amount of shouting and nagging to get children to do their schoolwork, one mother is undoubtedly trying to find the silver lining in her daughter's dedication.
In the video, the mother frantically rushes to her daughter, who is sitting at a dining room table, cutting out Nelson Mandela's face from several R200 notes spread out before her.
When the audibly shocked mother asked her daughter what she was doing, the girl insisted she was doing her school project.
It's unclear where the girl found the money or how her mother managed to salvage the situation.
One thing is certain: this was one expensive school project.
While most parents can agree that school projects can be tedious and time-consuming, this one hit where it hurts the most - the wallet.
Check out the video on Instagram.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago