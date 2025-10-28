 Girl cuts Madiba's face of R200 notes as part of her schoolwork
Girl cuts Madiba's face from R200 notes for school project

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This young girl was determined to complete her school project at any cost...

South African money rand banknotes
If this was a joke, it was a mighty expensive one...

A video that has many people shocked showed a young girl doing the unthinkable in an effort to complete her school project. While most parents might agree that it takes a fair amount of shouting and nagging to get children to do their schoolwork, one mother is undoubtedly trying to find the silver lining in her daughter's dedication. 

In the video, the mother frantically rushes to her daughter, who is sitting at a dining room table, cutting out Nelson Mandela's face from several R200 notes spread out before her. 

When the audibly shocked mother asked her daughter what she was doing, the girl insisted she was doing her school project. 

It's unclear where the girl found the money or how her mother managed to salvage the situation.

One thing is certain: this was one expensive school project. 

While most parents can agree that school projects can be tedious and time-consuming, this one hit where it hurts the most - the wallet.

