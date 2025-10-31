Girl amuses the internet by correcting her father while playing teacher

Don't you just love it when kids become the teacher and have no problem with asserting their authority...

While reading with her father, a young girl adopts the role of teacher and is happy to exercise her authority. We've heard the saying, 'Children are our greatest teachers.' While that may be true in many aspects of life, there are things we can learn from them just as they can learn from us. They possess just the right amount of confidence to be inspiring little teachers.

Aarya, a young girl living in the United States with her parents, has wowed the internet with her honest and expressive personality. The family is originally from India and has shared snippets of their life in the US, experiencing different things together. Aarya is learning how to read, and in doing so, her mother often shares videos of her and her father reading together. Her dad practices such patience with her as she takes the lead. She assumes the role of teacher and explains things to him whilst also learning herself. While she does her best to be gentle with her father's feelings, her honesty always seeps through, turning the interaction into an amusing one. Check out one of their reading videos, which has garnered 51 million views on Instagram.

The video below shows how Aarya teaches her father to pause after a 'full stop'. Watch the video on Instagram below.

This father-daughter duo has captured the hearts of millions of social media users. While dad has embraced his role of student, it's his willingness to let his daughter take the lead that make their videos special. Watch the video below, where the dad catches his little teacher off guard as she tries to pronounce the word 'suits'. Video courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram