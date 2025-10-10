A gassy 'Guinness World Record' has us wondering about KZN's crazy talents

A man has gone viral on social media for reportedly breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous fart.

However, despite people all over the internet celebrating his success, there is no formal record on the Guinness World Records website.

In a video shared across several social media platforms, the man is seen bending over a microphone, passing gas. The flatulent man manages to continue in the same rhythm without stopping, as if this is his talent.

The competition is said to have taken place in Argentina and has attracted lots of attention, with people hoping it might be considered for a Guinness World Record.