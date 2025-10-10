A gassy 'Guinness World Record' has us wondering about KZN's crazy talents
A man has gone viral on social media for reportedly breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous fart.
However, despite people all over the internet celebrating his success, there is no formal record on the Guinness World Records website.
In a video shared across several social media platforms, the man is seen bending over a microphone, passing gas. The flatulent man manages to continue in the same rhythm without stopping, as if this is his talent.
The competition is said to have taken place in Argentina and has attracted lots of attention, with people hoping it might be considered for a Guinness World Record.
According to an Instagram post sharing the video, the fart lasted 40 seconds.
While this record attempt is yet to be verified, a man named Paul Oldfield from the UK, also known as Mr Methane, is the current Guinness World Record title holder for the longest career as a flatulist. According to the Guinness World Records website, Oldfield can "take in air through his butt and expelling it back out at will to create some truly incredible farts".
However, according to many online posts, the record holder for the longest flatulence is Bernard Clemmens from London. It is reported that his gas release lasted a total of 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
Watch the video below of the man who had a 40-second continuous fart on Instagram.
This man's unusual feat, whether record-breaking or not, has garnered considerable online attention.
It was surprising to see anyone who would willingly want to be recognised as a record holder for this rather unusual talent.
It got Carol Ofori and her team wondering what crazy thing you can do that could break a world record. Let us know by sending a voice note on 061 792 9495 or call the show on 087 086 9495.
