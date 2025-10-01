Funny knockoff sandals that will leave you laughing

While buying knockoffs is frowned upon, many people still do so.

While original brands remain the best choice, some designers are taking a more affordable and humorous approach by transforming famous brands into parody logos.

This is perhaps why t-shirt making has become such a thriving business. It allows people to share their humour in fun and creative ways through fashion, and sell it at a much cheaper rate than most famous brands.

A video that left many online users laughing showed summer sandals with hilarious knockoff logos from some well-known brands.