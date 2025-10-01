Funny knockoff sandals that will leave you laughing
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video shared on social media had people in stitches over summer sandals with hilarious knockoff logos of some well-known brands.
While buying knockoffs is frowned upon, many people still do so.
While original brands remain the best choice, some designers are taking a more affordable and humorous approach by transforming famous brands into parody logos.
This is perhaps why t-shirt making has become such a thriving business. It allows people to share their humour in fun and creative ways through fashion, and sell it at a much cheaper rate than most famous brands.
A video that left many online users laughing showed summer sandals with hilarious knockoff logos from some well-known brands.
The video showcases a range of summer sandals featuring a humorous take on brands such as Lacoste, Polo, and Louis Vuitton.
While the authentic Polo brand trade marks the mounted polo player and horse, the knockoff in the video shows a polo player mounted on a chicken with the spelling 'Pollo'.
The support of imitation or counterfeit goods is not encouraged, but credit must be given to the designer's creative approach.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
What's ironic is the idea of designers getting upset over imitations in the market, when designers themselves are often accused of copying ideas.
For example, the most recent talked about fashion "must-have item" is Louis Vuitton's handbag, which costs R52,000. However, the bag has left many South Africans shocked, as it bears a striking resemblance to what many refer to as the Machangane bag.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
