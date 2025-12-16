Fun and affordable at-home school holiday activities
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Fun and engaging ideas for the school holidays that don't cost you an arm and a leg.
The holidays are in full swing, and we have some fun at-home activities to do with the kids that won't blow your budget.
With schools only set to open on 14 January 2026, parents have their work cut out for them.
To avoid hearing things like: 'Mom, I need spending money for the mall!' or 'Dad, can I have these gaming controls?', all before we even hit Christmas, we have some fun and engaging activities for the kids to do at home.
1. Plan a group play date
Plan a group play date with older and younger kids (cousins, friends, neighbours); this way, if you are at work, the older kids can babysit.
Consider at-home activities to save on costs. Also, public spaces are likely to be overpopulated at this time of year, so it might be safer to keep them home with the promise of fun.
2. At-home options
- Arts and crafts - get a roll of paper from any craft store - and coloured pens, markers, crayons, colour pencils or water paint and let their creativity go wild. This roll of handmade doodling can double up as personalised wrapping paper for your festive gifting.
- Get them boxes or bring out the bed sheets and blankets, and allow them to build forts in the lounge or create life-size castles out of the boxes.
- Get them beading - get them beads, wool or elastic bracelet string and allow them to make friendship bracelets.
- Get them scratch note pads, board games, playing cards, keyrings, MDF craft board alphabets, and let them get creative.
3. Host a backyard movie night
- Borrow a projector if you don't have one, a large bed sheet, and set up an outdoor movie night.
- Make snacks, popcorn, candy and s'mores - this always gets the kids excited.
4. Sign them up
Use the extra time you have to your advantage by signing your kids up for fun things they don't get to do during the school year.
- Holiday club is a great way to make new friends and keep them busy.
- Sign them up for volunteering at your local community centre, animal shelter, feeding schemes, help at local libraries, beach clean-ups, reading clubs, etc.
5. Small business
This is the perfect time for kids who have a business sense to start their own businesses. You could help them set it up, and they could lead.
Consider activities such as selling crafts they have made or mentoring someone with whom they share interests.
Downloading reading material or courses that could help them improve their skills or talents in that area of interest.
