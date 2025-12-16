Fun and affordable at-home school holiday activities

The holidays are in full swing, and we have some fun at-home activities to do with the kids that won't blow your budget.

With schools only set to open on 14 January 2026, parents have their work cut out for them.

To avoid hearing things like: 'Mom, I need spending money for the mall!' or 'Dad, can I have these gaming controls?', all before we even hit Christmas, we have some fun and engaging activities for the kids to do at home.

1. Plan a group play date

Plan a group play date with older and younger kids (cousins, friends, neighbours); this way, if you are at work, the older kids can babysit.

Consider at-home activities to save on costs. Also, public spaces are likely to be overpopulated at this time of year, so it might be safer to keep them home with the promise of fun.