Fuel shortage in South Africa? Government calms ongoing concerns

However, government officials are moving swiftly to reassure the public that the situation is being managed with care and diligence.

These developments have prompted concerns about whether the country could experience fuel shortages due to disruptions in global supply chains and its growing reliance on imported fuel.

South Africans are facing the prospect of higher fuel prices next month as global oil markets react to escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

What is the government doing to secure fuel supply?

According to a report by BusinessTech, Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism at the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, confirmed that the government is closely monitoring the situation and working with industry players to ensure fuel security.

Maake explained that the department holds regular coordination meetings with stakeholders across the fuel supply chain. These include oil companies, fuel wholesalers, industry associations and logistics operators.

A dedicated logistics planning team meets every Wednesday to develop contingency plans, with all major oil companies represented.

The meetings also include representatives from LP gas suppliers, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, the Diesel Association of South Africa, the Liquid Fuels Wholesalers Association and Transnet pipelines.

Are fuel shipments already on their way to South Africa?

Maake confirmed that several vessels are currently en route to South Africa from various parts of the world. "We are expecting about six vessels that are coming from different parts of the world, India, West Africa, that are bringing products of different sorts to the country," he said.

South Africa has been operating in import mode since the closure of several local refineries in recent years, meaning the country must secure finished petroleum products from international suppliers. While Middle East tensions have affected some supply routes, oil companies have already identified and secured alternative sources, including suppliers in West Africa.

Is there any need for public concern?

Maake was clear in his message to South Africans: "There's no need to panic as far as fuel supply is at the moment."

He also highlighted the ongoing contribution of South Africa's remaining operational refineries. Astron Energy is currently undergoing a planned shutdown but is expected to return next month with sufficient finished product and crude oil secured. Together with NATREF and Sasol's Secunda operations, domestic production continues to form an important part of the country's fuel supply mix, contributing approximately 360 million barrels per day.