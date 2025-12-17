Free things to in Durban this festive season
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you are looking for fun things to do with the kids this holiday that won't break the bank, here are some local favourites.
If you are looking for fun and free things to do with the kids this festive season, we have some ideas for you.
As much as everyone looks forward to the festive break, it can be costly, especially for parents, who must find ways to keep their kids busy while also attending to meals, entertainment, and then school-related tasks in the New Year.
Here are some great options for the whole family to enjoy in and around Durban at no cost.
1. Umhlanga Summer Festival and Carnival
The Umhlanga Summer Festival is set to start from 18-22 December. The event will take place at Umhlanga Main Beach and is free of charge.
The whole family can expect a fun-filled day in the sun. Umhlanga Tourism hosts this annual event, with family-friendly activities, which will take place from 10 am to 2 pm.
2. People's Park
The refurbished park offers numerous options for kids, not to mention the polished concrete in front of the café, which is a popular spot for kids riding their bikes.
3. Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve
A beautiful reserve on Durban's doorstep that is often overlooked. The Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve is a sanctuary for small wildlife, wetland, and coastal forest species.
It has more than 208 bird species and offers a beautiful trail for guests to enjoy the flora and fauna.
4. Port Natal Maritime Museum
The museum's location adds a unique element to the experience, offering stunning views of Durban Harbour. It not only provides maritime history but also extraordinary voyages, dramatic tales and attractions that include the multi-ton floating vessels.
The museum is open from Monday to Saturday, between 8:30 am and 4 pm. On Sundays and public holidays, it's open between 11 am and 4 pm.
5. Durban Natural Science Museum
The Durban Natural Science Museum was founded in 1887 and has been open to the public ever since.
According to museumexplorer.co.za: "One of the museum’s standout features is its realistic dioramas or habitat groups, which depict different ecosystems and the animals that live in them.
These dioramas are a great way to learn about wildlife and their habitats in a realistic setting. In addition to the dioramas, the museum has a life-size T. rex model, a near-complete Dodo skeleton, and an authentic Egyptian mummy named Peten Amen, among other exhibits."
6. Umhlanga Ridge Park and Playground
This is a firm favourite among many locals living in the Umhlanga area, offering an excellent playground for the kids. It is also a great spot for picnics and family gatherings.
7. Suncoast Octopus Fountain
Located at Suncoast Casino and Entertainment, this area is free for kids to enjoy, while there's plenty of seating for parents and guardians.
Many parents enjoy a meal at the nearby restaurants and watch their little ones enjoy the water fountains and splashing fun this area offers.
