Free things to in Durban this festive season

If you are looking for fun and free things to do with the kids this festive season, we have some ideas for you.

As much as everyone looks forward to the festive break, it can be costly, especially for parents, who must find ways to keep their kids busy while also attending to meals, entertainment, and then school-related tasks in the New Year.

Here are some great options for the whole family to enjoy in and around Durban at no cost.

1. Umhlanga Summer Festival and Carnival

The Umhlanga Summer Festival is set to start from 18-22 December. The event will take place at Umhlanga Main Beach and is free of charge.

The whole family can expect a fun-filled day in the sun. Umhlanga Tourism hosts this annual event, with family-friendly activities, which will take place from 10 am to 2 pm.