Former Durbanite elected mayor in Georgia, USA

Updated | By East Coast Radio

From not being able to vote in South Africa to becoming the mayor of a US town. 

Benita Cotton Orr smiling while seated at a table
Facebook/benitacottonorr

A former Durban woman has been elected as mayor of a town in the United States of America. 

Given our country's rich history, it is inspiring to see a South African make their mark on the international political stage. 

This is exactly what Benita Cotton-Orr has accomplished with her election as the mayor of Sky Valley, Georgia, in the USA. Cotton-Orr announced on her Facebook page that she had been voted into office and said she plans to make her community proud. 

Born in Simon's Town in the Western Cape, Cotton-Orr grew up in Wentworth, Durban. 

Benita Cotton Orr with her family wearing vote for Benita shirts
Facebook/benitacottonorr

When did Benita Cotton-Orr leave South Africa?

Cotton-Orr emigrated from South Africa in 1986, settling in Georgia, USA, in search of a better life for her family. 

Which school did Benita Cotton-Orr attend in South Africa?

She completed her high school education at Wentworth High School in KwaZulu-Natal and later studied journalism at Rhodes University.

According to her website: "She was an editorial writer and columnist for The Atlanta Journal Editorial Board and an editorial writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editorial Board before joining the Georgia Public Policy Foundation."

In 2022, Cotton-Orr founded High Grounds Consulting LLC, a boutique policy and communications consulting firm.  

Her homegrown sense of gratitude and appreciation shone through in her Facebook post, where she thanked her husband, Scott, for his support and encouragement. 

"I am so grateful for the encouragement of my wonderful husband, Scott Orr. I hope I have proved my appreciation for the opportunity to step up for my community. I know my boys are proud. All our family is. Thank you all for following along and for supporting me," the post reads. 

Cotton-Orr will begin her term in 2026, but until then, she has made her hometown proud and plans to leave her mark through her drive to create change and support her community.

Image Courtesy of Facebook

