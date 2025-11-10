Former Durbanite elected mayor in Georgia, USA

A former Durban woman has been elected as mayor of a town in the United States of America.

Given our country's rich history, it is inspiring to see a South African make their mark on the international political stage.

This is exactly what Benita Cotton-Orr has accomplished with her election as the mayor of Sky Valley, Georgia, in the USA. Cotton-Orr announced on her Facebook page that she had been voted into office and said she plans to make her community proud.

Born in Simon's Town in the Western Cape, Cotton-Orr grew up in Wentworth, Durban.