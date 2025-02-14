Flashback to that time a student pulled his teacher's hair
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video was recently reshared on social media. It shows a student pulling his teacher's hair – because she took his phone away.
The debate over kids using phones at school has become quite a touchy subject, with many parents and teachers on opposing sides.
Some argue that sending their children to school with a phone is essential for safety. In contrast, others believe it creates more problems – distracting students and making it harder for teachers to keep their attention in class.
Many schools in South Africa have strict policies banning phone use, and one school even enforced this rule with remarkable results.
However, schools in the US face greater challenges when it comes to students using phones in class.
Some learners react aggressively when teachers confiscate their devices, escalating situations into more serious conflicts.
A video recently reshared on social media highlights this issue, showing a tense confrontation after a teacher took a student’s phone.
The footage captures the alarming aggression of the young boy, as well as the teacher’s physical response after he threw a pencil at her.
Watch a duet of the original video, which was no longer available on TikTok.
Warning: This video may upset sensitive viewers.
@backdoormovement1 #duet with @Chatejah ✨ #ticktopsubfiesta ♬ original sound - Chatejah ✨
Hear the teacher recount her experience of confiscating a student's phone on a teacher podcast – courtesy of TikTok.
@repostrealm3 Teacher Takes Away Students Phone 😳 👏 #parents #boredteachers #teachersoffdutypodcast #teachers #school #teacherstories #students ♬ original sound - repostrealm
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
