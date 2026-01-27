Female driver defends herself against attempted robbery
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A female truck driver has gone viral on social media after footage showed her defending herself against a thief.
It's never ideal to be jolted into a reality of crime. However, it pays to be prepared for anything and everything. Crime exists in all areas of life, and therefore, it is necessary to always think ahead.
If you are not taking the necessary steps to protect yourself, whether online or in person, you are being irresponsible and naive.
A female truck driver is being celebrated for her bravery as her dashboard camera caught an alleged thief entering her vehicle while she was stationary.
In the video, we see the woman slowing down as she approaches a stop. Her instincts peak as a man approaches and opens up the passenger door of the truck.
He comes in, sits on the seat, and acts as if he wants a ride, and she immediately pulls something from the passenger seat and reaches for what we assume is a weapon.
The man then quickly changes his tune. The audio in the video is muffled, but it sounds like he said, "I won't shoot you, give me the phone." The irony, he reaches for something that could've been a weapon.
The woman doesn't let her guard down and even shouts "Never, never!" to him and asks him to close the door as she sprays him with what looked like pepper spray.
Watch the video below, courtesy of X.
Female Driver was not taking nonsense here. Robbery gone wrong.— Commander!!! (@maetsebane) January 23, 2026
I like the fact that he closed the door🤣 pic.twitter.com/mef4d00jaq
