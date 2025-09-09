Fathers taking daughters to public toilets: what's acceptable?

What's socially acceptable for fathers, taking their little girls to the men's room or the ladies?

As a father, bonding time with your daughter is as important as bonding time with your son. However, some restrictions apply to fathers and daughters when they are of a certain age.

When they are young, you cannot leave them alone when visiting public toilets, and when they are older, they wouldn't want to be caught dead with you escorting them to the ladies.

The restrictions are socially constructed and are known to raise some eyebrows, but we should be more sensitive to the fathers who are trying to protect their daughters without feeling awkward or judged.

Which toilet or restroom should fathers use when out in public with their little girls? Some might say they should use the ladies' room and stand at the door. But, for some, this doesn't feel right. What if their child needs their help? Others might say to use the men's room and take her into a cubicle, but this could be daunting for a little girl.