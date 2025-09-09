Fathers taking daughters to public toilets: What's acceptable?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Dads, vote in our poll and tell us what you do when you're out in public and your little girl needs to use the toilet.
What's socially acceptable for fathers, taking their little girls to the men's room or the ladies?
As a father, bonding time with your daughter is as important as bonding time with your son. However, some restrictions apply to fathers and daughters when they are of a certain age.
When they are young, you cannot leave them alone when visiting public toilets, and when they are older, they wouldn't want to be caught dead with you escorting them to the ladies.
The restrictions are socially constructed and are known to raise some eyebrows, but we should be more sensitive to the fathers who are trying to protect their daughters without feeling awkward or judged.
Which toilet or restroom should fathers use when out in public with their little girls? Some might say they should use the ladies' room and stand at the door. But, for some, this doesn't feel right. What if their child needs their help? Others might say to use the men's room and take her into a cubicle, but this could be daunting for a little girl.
Read more: Parents clash over daughter's 'period party'
We asked Carol Ofori's husband, Greg, what he does in this situation. Greg said he takes his daughter to the men's room and uses a cubicle. Thankfully, several malls in and around Durban try to alleviate this conundrum by providing family toilets.
He adds that our world doesn't provide the necessary options for fathers in this position, but is overabundant in shame and judgment.
The father who brought attention to this question also mentioned that men's rooms are not equipped for fathers moving around with their kids. Perhaps that's why family rooms came to be.
Check out the poll below and let us know what you do when you're out in public and your little girl needs the toilet.
