An explanation of the B20 and G20 Summits for ordinary South Africans

All the buzz around the B20 and G20 Summits hosted by South Africa has been splashed across all media platforms. But what do you really know about it?



The B20 Summit convenes as the business segment of the G20 Summit; in other words, it brings together international business leaders, policymakers, and global partners to discuss global economic and trade issues.

"Comprising 19 countries and the European Union, the G20 serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation on issues such as sustainable development, financial stability, climate change, and global health, fostering collaboration to drive inclusive and sustainable growth," states the B20 website.

Carol Ofori spoke to Bandile Matandela, Chief Operating Officer at Quadcare and financial analyst, about the B20 and G20 Summits.

Matandala put things into perspective saying: "Essentially, the B20 is a combination of the business leaders that are in the different countries that formulate the G20."