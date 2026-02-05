Explained: National minimum wage to increase from March 2026 for all qualifying workers

A higher national minimum wage comes into effect in March 2026, bringing clarity on pay floors, worker protections and employer obligations.

A higher national minimum wage comes into effect in March 2026, bringing clarity on pay floors, worker protections and employer obligations.

South Africa’s National Minimum Wage (NMW) is set to increase from March 2026, following an announcement by Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth. The adjustment raises the statutory hourly wage from R28.79 to R30.23 for each ordinary hour worked, marking a R1.44 increase. The amendment will become legally binding on 1 March 2026 and applies broadly across the labour market. The Minister said the increase will benefit all workers who fall under the National Minimum Wage framework, including vulnerable groups such as farm workers and domestic workers According to SAnews.gov.za, the new wage level reflects government’s ongoing annual review of the National Minimum Wage, as required by law, and reinforces the statutory floor below which no qualifying employee may be paid.

What is the new national minimum wage for 2026? From 1 March 2026, the National Minimum Wage will be set at R30.23 per hour for every ordinary hour worked. This represents an increase of R1.44 from the previous rate of R28.79. Employers are legally required to comply with this minimum, regardless of sector, unless specific exclusions apply. The increase forms part of the annual review process prescribed by the National Minimum Wage Act. The legislation ensures that the wage floor is reviewed regularly to reflect economic conditions and labour market considerations. When does the new wage come into effect? The amended wage becomes enforceable on 1 March 2026. From this date, employers must ensure that qualifying employees are paid no less than the updated hourly rate for ordinary hours of work. Failure to implement the increase from this date may result in enforcement action. The Department of Employment and Labour has confirmed that the date is binding and applies nationally, subject to the provisions set out in the Act and related determinations. Who benefits from the national minimum wage increase? The increase applies to all workers covered by the National Minimum Wage Act. This includes vulnerable workers such as farm workers and domestic workers, who are explicitly included in the standard NMW rate. The National Minimum Wage serves as a universal labour market protection, ensuring a minimum level of pay across most forms of employment, irrespective of sector or occupation. Are any workers excluded from the standard increase? Workers employed under the Expanded Public Works Programme are excluded from the standard NMW increase. These workers operate under a special dispensation due to the nature of the programme. For EPWP workers, the hourly wage will increase from R15.16 to R16.62 per hour. This adjustment is separate from the general National Minimum Wage and reflects the specific conditions attached to EPWP employment.

What about workers on learnership agreements? Workers who have concluded learnership agreements as contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998, are not paid the standard NMW. Instead, they are entitled to allowances set out in Schedule 2 of the relevant legislation. The updated rates applicable to learnerships will be published on the Department of Employment and Labour’s official website, ensuring transparency and access to the correct information. How is the national minimum wage enforced? The National Minimum Wage is enforced by the Department of Employment and Labour, with support from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. Labour inspectors are authorised to monitor compliance and take action where violations occur. Any employer found to be paying below the statutory minimum may face fines and other enforcement measures. The department has emphasised that the NMW is a legal floor and not a guideline. Can employers vary the minimum wage through contracts or agreements? The department has made it clear that the National Minimum Wage cannot be varied by contract, collective agreement or any other law. No employee may be paid below the prescribed minimum. It is also regarded as an unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally alter working hours or other employment conditions in an attempt to offset the implementation of the NMW. Which workers are not covered by the NMW Act? The Act does not apply to members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency or the South African Secret Service. Volunteers who perform work without entitlement to remuneration are also excluded. In addition, the National Minimum Wage does not include allowances such as transport, tools, food or accommodation, nor does it cover payments in kind, tips, bonuses or gifts. Where can sector-specific rates be found? Sectoral Determinations for specific areas and work categories, including the Contract Cleaning Sector and the Wholesale and Retail Sector, are published on the Department of Employment and Labour’s website. These provide further detail where sector-specific provisions apply.