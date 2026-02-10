Expert explains why picking up snakes can be risky

Evans explained that snakes do not recognise human intentions. When handled, they are likely to bite out of fear and panic, placing people at serious risk of injury. He added that there have been several recent incidents in which individuals were bitten after attempting to assist a snake.

Durban snake expert Nick Evans has urged the public to avoid picking up snakes, even when they believe they are helping the animal.

Gloves and towels do not offer protection

He warned that using items such as gloves or towels provides little protection. In one incident last week, a man tried to pick up a Night Adder using a heavy-duty construction rubber glove. The snake bit straight through the glove, leaving the man with swelling and pain.

Stiletto Snake incidents raise concern

In a separate case, another person attempted to remove a Stiletto Snake from a neighbour’s home using a towel and tongs. Despite trying to scoop the snake up, he was bitten and suffered a severe injury. Evans said this approach is not uncommon, noting another incident where someone picked up a Stiletto Snake behind the head with bare hands and was bitten four times.

Evening activity increases bite risk

According to Evans, at least two people were bitten by Stiletto Snakes in the past week alone. He explained that these snakes are active in the evenings and are often mistaken as harmless due to their small size, with adults measuring around 30 to 40 centimetres.

Why do Stiletto Snakes bite so often?

Because they appear small and non-threatening, Stiletto Snakes are frequently picked up by people. Evans said this is why they bite more people in Durban than any other snake species.

Evans stressed that anyone bitten by a snake should seek medical attention immediately and avoid attempting first aid at home. He also warned against taking the snake to hospital, whether dead or alive.

How to identify a snake safely

For snake identification, Evans advised residents to contact him or another professional snake remover. Alternatively, the African Snakebite Institute’s free app can be used for quick and reliable identification.