ECR wears blue in honour of World Diabetes Day

This World Diabetes Day, East Coast Radio is wearing blue to raise awareness and encourage people to get tested and live healthier.

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14, as a reminder that millions of people are affected by diabetes. Diabetes is also a leading cause of natural deaths in our communities after Tuberculosis (TB).

This day helps us create awareness and also encourages people to make healthier choices in their lifestyles. The theme for this year is 'Diabetes and well-being'.

Medical aid scheme, Medshield, particularly draws focus to the concept of sleep and rest, and its role in diabetes.