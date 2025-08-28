 ECR family vote on school subjects that should be in the curriculum
ECR family vote on school subjects that should be in the curriculum

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

After hearing about a UK teacher bringing his class to life on a Friday afternoon with a rave, Carol Ofori asked KZN to share what subject they would like to added to the South African curriculum. 

Kids raising hands during a lesson inside a classroom
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

A story about a Braunstone Community Primary School teacher in the United Kingdom has gone viral. It's the type of story you would want to go viral because it caters to kids and is super fun. 

The head teacher, Mr. Halil Tamgumus, aka Mr. T, started a tradition at the school on a Friday afternoon: He brings out his boombox and hosts a rave for the kids before home time. 

At first, many other teachers didn't know where they stood on the idea, but now, they willingly join in the rave. 

Teachers dancing with their students isn't new, but this teacher has made it a school tradition. It has noticeably changed how the kids interact with their teachers and peers positively and upliftingly. 

Check out the video from Instagram

This ignited an idea in Carol Ofori and the team. 

If parents could select a school subject that wasn't already on the curriculum but could add some value to their kids' time at school, and allow them to be more lifestyle savvy, what would it be?

We asked our East Coast Radio Facebook family to participate in a poll, and these were the options.

  • Life skills such as cooking, budgeting, doing laundry
  • Money management
  • Social media and online safety 
  • Mindfulness 
  • Something out of this world 

VOTE below so you can be part of the poll. 

Here's what most of the people from our East Coast Radio family said. 

  • Life skills such as cooking, budgeting, doing laundry - 66 %
  • Money management - 16 %
  • Social media and online safety - 16 %
  • Mindfulness - 1 %
  • Something out of this world - 1 %
Image Courtesy of iStock

School Kids Children Teacher Classroom

