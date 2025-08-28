ECR family vote on school subjects that should be in the curriculum

A story about a Braunstone Community Primary School teacher in the United Kingdom has gone viral. It's the type of story you would want to go viral because it caters to kids and is super fun.

The head teacher, Mr. Halil Tamgumus, aka Mr. T, started a tradition at the school on a Friday afternoon: He brings out his boombox and hosts a rave for the kids before home time.

At first, many other teachers didn't know where they stood on the idea, but now, they willingly join in the rave.

Teachers dancing with their students isn't new, but this teacher has made it a school tradition. It has noticeably changed how the kids interact with their teachers and peers positively and upliftingly.

Check out the video from Instagram.