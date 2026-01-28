Durban's Denis Hurley Centre looking for volunteers

Raymond Perrier, the Director at Denis Hurley Centre, explains that while they are grateful for all the help they received from volunteers during the festive period, they still need regular support.

Residents are invited to help out at the Denis Hurley Centre in Durban Central if they can. The festive season saw many volunteers help out; however, the centre is in need of more volunteers.

Perrier reiterated that they are happy to welcome families and individuals (provided they are over 15). They also welcome corporate groups of 10, tertiary students, school learners (15 and over), book clubs, people from places of worship, and larger school groups.

In addition, they are also seeking out two regular volunteers to help with admin work. One will be assigned to the clinic, and the other will be for their empowerment project.

Perrier told the Citizen: "This would entail making a once-a-week commitment of a block of time that suits both parties. And we are always keen to hear from medical practitioners interested in volunteering their expertise."

If you are interested, then feel free to contact the Director at DHC, Raymond Perrier, at [email protected]