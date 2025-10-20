 How Durbanite, Sandi Padayachee Nondumo celebrates Diwali
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Sandi Padayachee Nondumo shares how she just fitted into her Hindu family...

Sandi Padayachee Nondumo dressed in Indian attire on her wedding day
We chatted with Durbanite Sandi Padayachee Nondumo, 31, who shares more about her 'Rainbow Nation' life, growing up with her family, the Padayachees. 

She was born at McCord Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal as the youngest of three children to her mother, Mzolo, who was a domestic worker.

Since her biological father was absent, Padayachee Nondumo assumes that her mother sought help from the Padayachees, who later became her parents. 

When asked how Hinduism became a part of her heritage, she says: "⁠It’s what I grew up with, always found myself loving Hinduism and all it observed. How welcoming the religion was to me, I did not see colour; there was no need to convert. I just felt it fitting to be in a temple or to pray by our lamp at home. I also performed Bharatanatyam with Kumari Ambigay in primary school and got into Kathak dancing as well. I also found myself being able to sing Tamil/Hindi prayers with ease." 

As Hindus around the world celebrate Diwali today, we asked Padayachee Nondumo to share how she celebrates Diwali.

Her biological mother passed away in 2009, and her mom, Anshu Padayachee, passed on in 2023. Family is very important to her, as she shared that her father recently celebrated his 74th birthday. 

Padayachee Nondumo is still a practising Hindu despite becoming a Xhosa wife in November 2024. She met her husband over social media, and they immediately hit it off. 

Padayachee Nondumo always dreamt of getting married in Goa, but after her mom passed, it didn't feel right, and since she wanted her loved ones close by, the couple opted for the Midlands instead. 

They decided on a multicultural wedding weekend that consisted of a Hindu ceremony, as that's all she knows. 

"It was how I was raised, and my husband respected that by wanting to have a multicultural wedding weekend. We did have an African-themed reception where all guests had to dress in African attire. We, of course, represented the Xhosa as my husband is Xhosa," she says.

Padayachee Nondumo describes her home as a "beautiful mix" of both cultures.

"⁠It’s a beautiful mix where I have my lamp that I was gifted on my wedding day. It also has a traditional Xhosa aspect, like the grass mat, blanket. I still practice certain things like Lakshmi poojas, observe my mother’s death anniversary and go to the temple. At the same time, I wear my traditional Makoti attire when I visit my mother-in-law and wear a doek and scarf as a form of respect. My cooking is the biggest thing that shows our mix, where I cook beautiful Indian meals, curries, parathas, dhal, samp and beans, spinach, and chicken feet," she says.

Padayachee Nondumo represents the sanctity of love. She grew up in a home that was built on the foundation of love despite cultural  differences. And that is what she and her husband hope to share with their children one day. 

