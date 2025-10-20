How Durbanite, Sandi Padayachee Nondumo celebrates Diwali

Sandi Padayachee Nondumo shares how she just fitted into her Hindu family...

Sandi Padayachee Nondumo shares how she just fitted into her Hindu family...

We chatted with Durbanite Sandi Padayachee Nondumo, 31, who shares more about her 'Rainbow Nation' life, growing up with her family, the Padayachees. She was born at McCord Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal as the youngest of three children to her mother, Mzolo, who was a domestic worker. Since her biological father was absent, Padayachee Nondumo assumes that her mother sought help from the Padayachees, who later became her parents.

I was loved from day one by my parents, Anshu and Preggy Padayachee. In fact, my brother, Dr Sumesh Padayachee, was the one who hand-picked me and told our parents he would like to keep me (he was 10-years-old at the time). - Sandi Padayachee Nondumo

When asked how Hinduism became a part of her heritage, she says: "⁠It’s what I grew up with, always found myself loving Hinduism and all it observed. How welcoming the religion was to me, I did not see colour; there was no need to convert. I just felt it fitting to be in a temple or to pray by our lamp at home. I also performed Bharatanatyam with Kumari Ambigay in primary school and got into Kathak dancing as well. I also found myself being able to sing Tamil/Hindi prayers with ease."

As Hindus around the world celebrate Diwali today, we asked Padayachee Nondumo to share how she celebrates Diwali.

⁠I celebrate Diwali by wearing a new clothing item, preferably a Punjabi. Having a good bath in the morning. I used to help mum leading up to the day with preparations of sweet meats. We would deliver some parcels to close friends and relatives. We do our morning prayer and in the evening have dinner with family, followed by fireworks. Throughout the day, we would listen to Bollywood music or Carnatic songs. Also, I have to post a picture of me in my Eastern wear. - Sandi Padayachee Nondumo

Read more: Durban toddler tells mom where to buy patience

Her biological mother passed away in 2009, and her mom, Anshu Padayachee, passed on in 2023. Family is very important to her, as she shared that her father recently celebrated his 74th birthday. Padayachee Nondumo is still a practising Hindu despite becoming a Xhosa wife in November 2024. She met her husband over social media, and they immediately hit it off.

We both loved India. I met my husband in 2015. We met on Facebook, where he DM'ed me, and his consistency and patience were what drew me to him. We spoke for hours, and it felt effortless. We (connected on many levels) - we both attended model C schools, had educated parents, and we love trying out new things, exploring, travelling, and enjoying nature. Both our parents knew about the apartheid struggles and played significant roles in the country during that time. - Sandi Padayachee Nondumo

Padayachee Nondumo always dreamt of getting married in Goa, but after her mom passed, it didn't feel right, and since she wanted her loved ones close by, the couple opted for the Midlands instead. They decided on a multicultural wedding weekend that consisted of a Hindu ceremony, as that's all she knows. "It was how I was raised, and my husband respected that by wanting to have a multicultural wedding weekend. We did have an African-themed reception where all guests had to dress in African attire. We, of course, represented the Xhosa as my husband is Xhosa," she says. Padayachee Nondumo describes her home as a "beautiful mix" of both cultures. "⁠It’s a beautiful mix where I have my lamp that I was gifted on my wedding day. It also has a traditional Xhosa aspect, like the grass mat, blanket. I still practice certain things like Lakshmi poojas, observe my mother’s death anniversary and go to the temple. At the same time, I wear my traditional Makoti attire when I visit my mother-in-law and wear a doek and scarf as a form of respect. My cooking is the biggest thing that shows our mix, where I cook beautiful Indian meals, curries, parathas, dhal, samp and beans, spinach, and chicken feet," she says. Padayachee Nondumo represents the sanctity of love. She grew up in a home that was built on the foundation of love despite cultural differences. And that is what she and her husband hope to share with their children one day.

I love everything about my upbringing, and we do want our children to one day be able to see the rich, multicultural background their parents had and learn to love all people regardless of their religion, race, colour or culture. All I want is for them to be good and do good for all. She used to call me her Lakshmi and say that I added light to their home, and I resonate with this because the life I have lived really brings light to many who hear about my story. - Sandi Padayachee Nondumo

Image Supplied