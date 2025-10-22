Jasmeena Patel Shiba from IT Analyst to automotive trailblazer

Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Jasmeena Patel Shiba, is a driving force for women in the motor industry.

Today's Woman Crush Wednesday, Jasmeena Patel Shiba, is a driving force for women in the motor industry.

Carol Ofori celebrates Jasmeena Patel Shiba as her Woman Crush Wednesday today. In a world where gender stereotypes still exist in many industries, women like Patel Shiba are taking the lead. Born and raised in Durban, Patel Shiba started her career abroad, where she spent 13 years living and working as an IT Analyst in London. In 2011, she returned home to pursue a role in the family business. Royal Tyres was founded in 1939 and is South Africa's oldest tyre dealer. Here is where Patel Shiba would make her mark on the motor industry and inspire women everywhere. The seeds of her career in the automotive sector were sown early on in life when her father encouraged her and her sister to spend their school holidays helping out at the family business.

Supplied

She made history as the first female director in the company’s 86-year history, and she’s used that role to drive real change not just within the business, but across the broader motor industry. Patel Shiba is passionate about advocating for female empowerment, and one of her greatest inspirations is women who aren't afraid to break barriers. She believes in creating safe, inclusive spaces for women in any workplace and has even hosted several tyre-changing workshops for women to feel more confident on the road. As a mother of three, she recognises the many roles that women in society take on.

Supplied

Read more: Vera Nagtegaal bringing heart and insight into leadership

Her duty doesn't just stop in the tyre business, Patel Shiba also serves on the advisory board at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and is the regional Vice Chairperson of the executive committee of the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) and the Regional Chairperson of Tyres, Equipment and Parts Association (TEPA). Patel Shiba isn't just steering the path for women who want to be part of the automotive industry; she is leading by example with her own contributions of 'peak performance'. Listen out for her live interview with Carol Ofori in the studio this morning between 9 am and 12 pm.

Image Supplied