Durban traffic light performer redefines life at the robot
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South Africa's traffic intersections have become popular spots for street performers.
We've seen our fair share of placard jokes, mime artists, juggling acts, and dance moves to know that traffic light intersections in South Africa are prime spots for a hustle.
Some hustlers have stepped up their game and turned these intersections into their personal stage, entertaining motorists and creating smiles with their performances.
Begging at street corners or traffic lights rarely earns sympathy, with many seeing those who do it as opportunists. Yet few stop to think about the struggle behind each plea for help.
A TikTok video posted by @jevesh.ishwar.somiah1 shows a man using his Michael Jackson dance moves to score some loose change from a motorist.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@jevesh.ishwar.somiah1 #micheljackson #phoenix #fypage #fyp #trendingdance ♬ original sound - jevesh ishwar somiah
Only in South Africa will you see someone standing at the traffic light with a joke and a quick dance move in exchange for a tip.
The man was spotted at an intersection in the Phoenix area (not Durban), and many people in the comments section shared their experiences with him. Others shared their sentiment about his entertaining moves.
- "He's actually a very humble and respectful person. He will still entertain you even if there's no money."
- "He used to be down by the unit 9 robot, a very humble guy, and Superman was my good friend, at least these guys are entertaining their way to get their meal for the night."
- "He dances so well."
- "I just like that he always makes my day when I see him."
- "I love this guy, he is so appreciative. He always says I do this for food, and to survive, I don't do drugs, I don't steal. bless him."
- "The guy has passion, and he is good, may god take care of him."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
