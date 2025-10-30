Durban traffic light performer redefines life at the robot

We've seen our fair share of placard jokes, mime artists, juggling acts, and dance moves to know that traffic light intersections in South Africa are prime spots for a hustle.

Some hustlers have stepped up their game and turned these intersections into their personal stage, entertaining motorists and creating smiles with their performances.

Begging at street corners or traffic lights rarely earns sympathy, with many seeing those who do it as opportunists. Yet few stop to think about the struggle behind each plea for help.

