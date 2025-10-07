Durban toddler tells mom where to buy patience

A Durban toddler leaves the internet laughing after she reveals the secret to having patience. As parents, it can be challenging to find time to deal with everything that comes our way. Teaching our kids about patience is a key responsibility of our role as caregivers. Ironically, it takes a lot of patience to teach patience. Durban mom Cindy Chetty has her hands full with two children, both under five, while also running the family business. Cindy and her husband, Keathan, have two kids, Kallum (4) and Giana (2). The Chettys own a clothing factory and two fashion stores, which keep them busy. However, despite their busy lives, Cindy manages to capture some precious, lighthearted moments with their kids.

Cindy opened up about her story of becoming a mother, which wasn't all smooth sailing. Cindy and Keathan have been together for more than two decades and have been married for eight years. In 2019, they lost their firstborn. Cindy carried the baby to full term, but sadly, the child was stillborn. "It was really hard on us, and ever since, we have been trying for another baby, and God blessed us with our boy (Kallum) a few months later. He was born on May 5, 2021, and is now four-years-old. When my boy was born, I made the decision to leave work and solely focus on raising him. So basically, I became a stay-at-home mom. Soon after that, my girl (Gianna) was born. She was born on May 10, 2023. She is now two," says the proud mom. Cindy says she started doing videos for fun, and then when she noticed a growth in her followers, it motivated her to continue. She's become something of an expert in identifying real (but funny) moments between her kids. Now that her kids are getting older, she uses some of her free time to help her husband at their business. However, with two kids under five, there are sure to be moments when they demand your attention.

One of these moments occurred recently when Gianna wanted something but wasn't willing to be patient. Cindy says: "Gia wanted something from me, and I asked her to wait for a while as I was busy, and she kept asking me, and then she walked away angry. So as I said, I’m always recording whatever they do, so I knew Kallum would try to pacify her, and that’s when he told her to have patience. They are always having these sorts of conversations with each other, and trust me, some of them are even more hilarious, but I don’t manage to capture them." Watch the video below on TikTok, where Gianna tells her brother and mom that she will buy patience.

Cindy, who comes from a very close-knit family with two sisters and one brother, says she always wanted her children to have a close relationship as well. While these two powerhouses still go through the ups and downs of sibling relationships, they have a super sweet bond. Cindy says her children complement each other perfectly as Kallum is a sensitive soul, while Gianna brings the spice with her feistiness. Watch the video below on TikTok. Mom revealed that Kallum decided to take her phone and record his sister because she looked so pretty.

Image Supplied