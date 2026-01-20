Durban teachers share top homework tips for parents

Teachers from Charles Hugo Primary School share their advice on homework with parents in 2026.

Teachers from Charles Hugo Primary School share their advice on homework with parents in 2026.

Teachers from Durban's Charles Hugo Primary School share top tips for parents helping their kids with homework this year. It's the second week of school, and some parents are already sighing with despair over homework. While it may not be something that all parents favour, it is certainly something to get involved in. Many parents look at homework as a hindrance or chore, but it could instead be something to look forward to - a bonding experience with your child. We asked teachers at Charles Hugo Primary School in Sydenham to share some helpful tips for parents on how to approach homework with their children.

Read more: Learners denied entry back to school for wearing braids

Grade 4 teacher, Jeanelle Govender, says: "Parents work crazy hours. I know it's so difficult... but a positive way to help with homework is to give children a routine. When you get home, have a snack, then do your homework before TV or phones. "Children often do better with a routine, even if parents aren’t home. When they have a chance, they can check their child's book. Visit the teachers, take an interest in their studies. Homework is not a new concept. It's work already covered in class, so the children should understand. Parents just need to supervise and encourage their children."

Naseera Shaikh, a Grade 6 teacher, values creating a calm, organised workspace so kids feel more focused when tackling their homework. She says: "Parents can assist their children with homework by creating a calm and organised space where they can focus on their tasks. Establishing a set time each day for homework helps children develop a routine and manage their time well. Parents should show interest in what their children are learning, encourage them to stay on track, and allow them to take responsibility for completing their own work. "Instead of giving answers, parents can guide children by asking helpful questions and explaining instructions when needed. Limiting distractions, praising effort, and keeping in touch with teachers can also help children feel supported and confident. With consistent encouragement and involvement, parents can help their children build good study habits and a positive approach to schoolwork."

Read more: How to help your kids get into a healthy morning routine

Regularly review your child’s books and assignments, and make an effort to build a strong relationship with their teacher or guardian. Education works best as a partnership, and open communication helps you stay informed about how your child is managing. At home, use positive reinforcement to encourage good study habits—children respond especially well to encouragement and praise. - Karuna Hansraj (Grade 5 teacher)

Grade R teacher, Puveshni Naidoo, says: "As a teacher, I know most parents hate doing homework with their kids due to busy schedules and late work hours. The importance of homework is to help learners practice at home what is taught during school time. Here's how you can help your child with homework: 1. Create a good space away from noise and ensure the stationery is accessible to the child. 2. Stick to a daily routine for homework. 3. Parents can guide their kids on what needs to be done. 4. Allow breaks; homework can be stressful. 5. Parents can break down homework into smaller sections at a time. 6. It is important for parents to celebrate small wins and, most importantly, encourage their child that they can do it. And they are the only ones who know their kids best! Best wishes for the next grade, and give it your all for 2026!"

Image Supplied