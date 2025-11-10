WATCH | Durban retail staff dance sequence leaves internet smiling
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As the saying goes, 'teamwork makes the dream work', but in this case, the coordination needed some work.
A team from a Durban retail store wowed the internet with their dance moves.
In the middle of the pool and stationery aisle, staff from the Makro Springfield store donned their blue attire and performed for their colleagues and customers.
The team lifted everyone's spirits with their Bollywood-inspired dance that supported the concept of teamwork, but also reinforced that South Africans love to dance.
In the video, posted on TikTok by Makro Springfield's General Manager, Sue-Anne Jones, she takes pride in her team.
The staff members danced to the hit Bollywood song, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The amusing aspect of the video was the response it received from social media users.
While many appreciated the display of unity and pride, as expected, there were also some brutally honest reviews of the lack of coordination from the ladies who were leading the group.
What's a good piece of content without some shade?
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@sue_anne_jones ♬ original sound - Sue-Anne
One person wrote: "Can the 3 in the front step out, the ppl behind them have better coordination and nailed this dance."
Another said: "AWSOME AMAZING FABULOUS DANCING MOVES."
Most of the commentators agreed that the second row of dancers was 'killing it' with their moves.
- "Keep the spirit going."
- "You rocked it, guys."
- "The guy with the blue overall pants is good."
- "Second row nailed it, step aside first row."
- "Wow, awesome ..love it and the colour combination. Such fun...u go, guys!!!!"
All in all, it seems a team that dances together stays together.
Good moves or not, the whole team seemed to have enjoyed themselves.
These were not the only dancers of the day; another group tackled Michael Jackson's Thriller. Check out their video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@sue_anne_jones ♬ original sound - Sue-Anne
Image Courtesy of TikTok
