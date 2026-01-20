Durban police officers step in to help kids with new school shoes
Two Durban police officers have spread kindness to a family in need this back-to-school season.
The first day of school wasn't all smiles for many families last week, as some faced the stress of sending their children to school without a full uniform or necessary stationery.
A mother from Phoenix, Durban, was visibly distraught last week after her two children were denied entry to school because they did not have school shoes.
While conducting routine patrol duties in the Phoenix area, SAPS officers Sergeant Gonaseelan and Constable Maharaj noticed a distressed woman walking away from a local school with her two young children, both visibly upset and in tears. Concerned, the officers approached the woman to find out what had happened. She explained that the school had been unable to admit her children because they did not have school shoes, forcing her to take them home despite it being their first day of the academic year.
- Vick Maharaj
The policemen took immediate action and purchased two pairs of new school shoes for the children.
They even escorted the boys to school, where they were able to enter their Grade 2 class and begin their first day.
Fellow SAPS member, Captain Vick Maharaj, shared their story on Facebook, saying: "This act of kindness highlights the compassionate side of policing and serves as a reminder that SAPS officers are not only guardians of the law, but also pillars of support within the community they serve."
The officer's ability to stand up for their community, even when no one was watching, was commendable. It was a true display of Ubuntu and has left many community members inspired.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
