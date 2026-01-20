Durban police officers step in to help kids with new school shoes

Two Durban police officers have spread kindness to a family in need this back-to-school season.

The first day of school wasn't all smiles for many families last week, as some faced the stress of sending their children to school without a full uniform or necessary stationery.

A mother from Phoenix, Durban, was visibly distraught last week after her two children were denied entry to school because they did not have school shoes.

While South African Police Service (SAPS) officers Sergeant Gonaseelan and Constable Maharaj were on their routine patrol, they came across the mother and her two sons and stopped to check if they were okay.