Durban North community recognises Steve the car guard

Even when you don't feel like smiling, you will when you see this car guard...

Durban North residents are rallying together to show appreciation for Steve, their local car guard, with the goal of buying him his own car. Steve, the car guard, mans the parking area at KwikSpar Glenore. The locals know him as the life of the parking lot, and it is wholesome to see how grateful they are to have him as part of their community. The KwikSpar Glenore team posted a video on social media that showed the energy he brings while helping shoppers navigate their way out of the parking area.

Not only was the video well-received, but it also ignited an initiative by one of the community members. JD Roux set up a BackaBuddy campaign in honour of Steve, who he describes as the 'enthusiastic and lively car guard in the Glen Ashley area'. Roux says: "He is constantly brightening everyone’s day with his humour and friendly personality. For those of you who don’t know, Steve actually has a car that he parks at the top parking lot of the Glenore Centre. I believe he has loads of issues with the vehicle, and I would love for us to try to purchase a new vehicle for him." Check out the entertaining energy Steve brings to the customers in the video from Instagram.



What did Durbanites have to say about Steve, the car guard? "He is just THE best! My best is when he has made you 'swing' then runs into the road to keep directing you and waves, what a legend." "The only swinger I trust." "Always makes my day seeing Steve! Protect him at all cost!" "Steve personally taught me how to swing." "He is the best." "Love his energy!!! He is awesome." "He needs to be in the movies or on adverts, love him too!" "Ahhhh, my word! Steveee, we love you!" How can you show your appreciation for Steve, the car guard? Sometimes it's the most insignificant things we experience during our days that have the most significant impact.

Steve, who is also known as 'the expert swinging instructor', isn't just a car guard to the community of Glen Ashley; he reminds us that when you're passionate about what you do, you can leave a lasting impression and spread joy. If you would like to contribute to Steve's BackaBuddy campaign, please click here.



You will be interested to know that Carol Ofori sat down with two car guards during 'The Carol Ofori podcast'. In an archive interview, she spoke with Steve Muabilu and Philip Retief, who both operate in the Durban area. Both men were candid about what it’s like to be a car guard in South Africa. Listen below.

