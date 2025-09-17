Durban mom shares savvy tip about your bond debit date

She explained that by keeping her home loan debit order date at the end of the month, she was actually accruing more interest to be paid against her loan.

Seynisch often shares tips on reducing lifestyle costs . She has previously shared tips on maintaining a consistent and accurate utility bill. This time, she shared a vital tip about her home loan debit date.

The bank calculates how much you owe them in interest daily against how much of your loan is still unpaid. Seynisch shared how she is charged in arrears, meaning she is charged on the first of the following month. In other words, all the interest from the previous month is added to the debit order falling on the following month.

Why does this matter to you?

If your debit order falls later in the next month, you are charged additional interest on those days. For example, the bank has more days to charge you interest if your debit date is on the 25th or 26th of the month.

Seynisch suggests that homeowners bring their debit dates to the 1st of the month so that your loan drops sooner and you pay less interest over time.

However, we contacted a property agent who explained that while the bank charges daily interest on your home loan, compounded interest is only charged if you miss a payment.

What should you watch out for when changing your debit order date?

Ensure you don’t miss a payment when changing your debit order date.

Seynisch said: “Don’t shoot yourself in the foot, though, by missing the current month’s debit run while you’re busy changing the date- when I changed the debit date, I asked for a double debit that month, to get ahead!”