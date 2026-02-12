Durban matriculant who wrote finals in hospital bags six distinctions
Updated | By Carol Ofori
Writing matric finals from a hospital isolation ward, this Durban student proved that resilience and discipline can triumph even in the hardest circumstances.
Writing matric finals from a hospital isolation ward, this Durban student proved that resilience and discipline can triumph even in the hardest circumstances.
A Phoenix matriculant has shown extraordinary perseverance after completing his final school examinations from a hospital isolation ward and achieving six distinctions, despite undergoing emergency surgery just days before his first paper.
How did a hospital stay change a matric year?Jared Michael, a learner from Trenance Manor Secondary in Phoenix, faced an unexpected medical emergency only a week before the start of his matric examinations. He was admitted to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery that could have derailed his academic year entirely. For many pupils, such a setback would have meant postponing exams, but Jared chose a different path
Rather than withdrawing from the examination process, he continued with his final papers while recovering in hospital. Most of his exams were written in an isolation ward, an environment far removed from a traditional examination centre. According to The Post, special arrangements were made to ensure that the exams could proceed under strict conditions, allowing him to complete his assessments fairly and safely.
What results did he achieve under these conditions?Jared’s determination was matched by exceptional academic performance. He achieved six distinctions across his subjects, scoring 90% for English Home Language, 86% for mathematics, 85% for physical sciences, 84% for life sciences, 87% for accounting and 85% for life orientation. He also obtained 75% for Afrikaans First Additional Language.
These results reflected a pattern of consistent excellence rather than a last-minute surge. His school principal, D Ramnarain, said Jared had always performed strongly throughout his schooling and praised him for succeeding despite the trauma linked to his medical condition.
https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/carolofori/jayshree-naidoo-two-time-cancer-survivor-uplifting/
Who made it possible for the exams to take place?The principal also acknowledged the collective effort behind Jared’s achievement. Officials from the Department of Education, including Dr P Gramanie and Dr TP Nkosi, were thanked for approving the special arrangements and processing the necessary documentation quickly. Hospital staff transformed part of the ward into a suitable examination venue, while teachers from Trenance Manor Secondary volunteered their time to invigilate exams as Jared moved in and out of hospital care.
What does Jared say about his success?Reflecting on the experience, Jared highlighted the value of steady effort and planning. He explained that he had clear goals and approached his matric year with discipline, often studying into the early hours of the morning. Preparation, he said, started at the beginning of the year rather than being left until the final weeks.
He expressed gratitude to his parents, family, friends, school and tutors for their constant encouragement and also credited his faith for sustaining him through the challenges he faced.
What lies ahead after matric?Jared plans to study chemical engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He also shared advice with other matric pupils, encouraging consistent work habits, limited social distractions and taking time to rest when needed.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Five countries South Africans can travel to in 2026 as the rand grows stronger abroad this year
The rand’s strength is opening new travel opportunities for South Africa...Danny Guselli 9 minutes ago
-
Fish hard before bad weather hits KZN
Summer fishing along the KZN coastline has been strong, with calm seas a...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago