Durban matriculant who wrote finals in hospital bags six distinctions

A Phoenix matriculant has shown extraordinary perseverance after completing his final school examinations from a hospital isolation ward and achieving six distinctions, despite undergoing emergency surgery just days before his first paper.

How did a hospital stay change a matric year?

Jared Michael, a learner from Trenance Manor Secondary in Phoenix, faced an unexpected medical emergency only a week before the start of his matric examinations. He was admitted to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery that could have derailed his academic year entirely. For many pupils, such a setback would have meant postponing exams, but Jared chose a different path

Rather than withdrawing from the examination process, he continued with his final papers while recovering in hospital. Most of his exams were written in an isolation ward, an environment far removed from a traditional examination centre. According to The Post, special arrangements were made to ensure that the exams could proceed under strict conditions, allowing him to complete his assessments fairly and safely.

What results did he achieve under these conditions?

Jared’s determination was matched by exceptional academic performance. He achieved six distinctions across his subjects, scoring 90% for English Home Language, 86% for mathematics, 85% for physical sciences, 84% for life sciences, 87% for accounting and 85% for life orientation. He also obtained 75% for Afrikaans First Additional Language.

These results reflected a pattern of consistent excellence rather than a last-minute surge. His school principal, D Ramnarain, said Jared had always performed strongly throughout his schooling and praised him for succeeding despite the trauma linked to his medical condition.