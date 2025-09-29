Durban man wins KZN's hearts with emotional 50th birthday shout-out

A sentimental on-air moment for Durban listener, Selvan Naicker, who wished his wife a happy 50th birthday just two days after she lost her mother.

A sentimental on-air moment for Durban listener, Selvan Naicker, who wished his wife a happy 50th birthday just two days after she lost her mother.

East Coast Radio listener, Selvan Naicker, called the station to send a special message to his wife, who celebrated her 50th birthday. Naicker contacted Carol Ofori on 25 September to ask if he could give an on-air birthday shout-out to his wife, Julane Naicker. It was Julane's 50th birthday, and while most birthdays are a cause for celebration, this one was clouded with emotion. After receiving sad news early last week, the family wasn't exactly in a celebratory mood. Julane's mother had passed away and instead of celebrating her birthday, Julane was mourning the loss of her mom.

Read more: Tributes pour in for popular SA content creator who passed away

Selvan could not let them move through Julane's 50th birthday without something special. Since the family is still in mourning, he thought an on-air message would be the best way to make her feel special despite the cloud of sadness. The East Coast Radio airwaves were filled with emotion. Selvan's simple act reminded many listeners and the team that we should always walk with gratitude. We don't know what people are facing in their daily lives, so be kind and adopt an attitude of gratitude. Carol and the team had to hear from Selvan and his wife, Julane. Take a listen to the audio from the day below.

Read more: Yovani Naidoo performs live with Carol Ofori this Heritage Month

Selvan didn't just stop there; he surprised Julane at work with a beautiful bouquet of roses and balloons. She was overcome with emotion and appreciated the wonderful gesture. Selvan went one step further and surprised Carol and the team with a surprise cake delivery on Friday, September 26. Take a listen to the audio below.



Image Supplied