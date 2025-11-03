 Durban man appreciative for community cleaning up the streets
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Durban residents are trying to make a difference in their neighbourhoods.

A group of people clean up a street side in Durban
Instagram Screenshot/kendal_coward

A Durban community has taken matters into their own hands by coming together to clean up their neighbourhood. 

Kendal Coward, a property entrepreneur and estate agent, shared the good he witnessed on the streets of Durban Central. He shared a video of community members of Albert Park are uniting in their mission to keep their streets clean. 

Albert Park, once known for its leisure and open, safe green space, has deteriorated due to crime. 

Where did Albert Park get its name?

The park is said to have been named after Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband. The park was officially declared a public park in 1864.

Coward shared a video of the residents cleaning the streets, and he was impressed by their dedication and will to stand together as a community. 

He wrote: "This is happening in Durban. Local residents are coming down to make a difference in their neighbourhood. They are NOT doing the municipality's job. The municipality cleans from midnight. So don't jump on that, please. Real changes are happening throughout Durban. Explore YOUR City."

French tourist impressed SAPS' kindness

Check out the video he shared on Instagram below. 

Durban traffic light performer redefines life at the robot

Earlier this year, Ward 32 councillor Protas Mngonyama spearheaded the clean-up of the park, shifting the narrative of this historic and well-known park. 

Many of the residents who have been living in the area for more than two decades witnessed its decline when vagrants took over, but are hopeful that Albert Park will be restoted to its former glory. 

While it may be easy for people to jump onto the negative bandwagon and criticise many parts of our city, it's residents like these - who are not afraid to get their hands dirty - who are making a difference. 

It supports the age-old saying: "Many hands make light work."

How will you show appreciation or practice gratitude this Monday?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Durban Community Cleaning Appreciation Gratitude

