Durban man appreciative for community cleaning up the streets

A Durban community has taken matters into their own hands by coming together to clean up their neighbourhood.

Kendal Coward, a property entrepreneur and estate agent, shared the good he witnessed on the streets of Durban Central. He shared a video of community members of Albert Park are uniting in their mission to keep their streets clean.

Albert Park, once known for its leisure and open, safe green space, has deteriorated due to crime.

Where did Albert Park get its name?

The park is said to have been named after Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband. The park was officially declared a public park in 1864.

Coward shared a video of the residents cleaning the streets, and he was impressed by their dedication and will to stand together as a community.

He wrote: "This is happening in Durban. Local residents are coming down to make a difference in their neighbourhood. They are NOT doing the municipality's job. The municipality cleans from midnight. So don't jump on that, please. Real changes are happening throughout Durban. Explore YOUR City."