Durban grannies spread love through crochet this festive season

A group of grandmothers from the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged have united to spread joy amongst Durban's most vulnerable with their hand-sewn creations.

The true sentiment of the festive season is giving and sharing.

It doesn't take millions to support less fortunate communities; it just takes a heart, a willingness to give and share and some creative thinking.

These grannies have shown us the meaning of compassion, not to mention their defiance of the notion that old age comes with limitations.