Durban grannies spread love through crochet this festive season
Updated | By East Coast Radio
These Durban grandmothers are proof that everyone can do something to spread love and joy this festive season.
A group of grandmothers from the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged have united to spread joy amongst Durban's most vulnerable with their hand-sewn creations.
The true sentiment of the festive season is giving and sharing.
It doesn't take millions to support less fortunate communities; it just takes a heart, a willingness to give and share and some creative thinking.
These grannies have shown us the meaning of compassion, not to mention their defiance of the notion that old age comes with limitations.
The women who form part of the Bill Buchanan Association's Knit and Crochet Group have used their hands to make light work.
They have been working throughout the year to create blankets, beanies, and soft toys for The Domino Foundation. The Domino Foundation is a charitable organisation that works with many different programmes, including the baby homes.
Knitters and crochet artists Joan Pretorius and Ann Murrell shared how their common passion for stitching has brought them together to make items that will bring warmth and love to less fortunate communities.
It is with pleasure that we have handed over 10 blankets, 27 beanies, 17 scarves, 4 jerseys, 2 bucket hats and 33 teddy bears to Domino. We are thrilled that our handiwork is going to the township preschoolers and the tiny residents of the Babies Home. How marvellous to see how all our hard work has added up!
- Joan Pretorius
Even though winter is some months away, items like these always add value to the donations received by The Domino Foundation.
Nicky Walton, the education coordinator at The Domino Foundation, conducted the collection in late November 2025 and was excited to see bags full of toys, jerseys, beanies, and scarves, as well as some baby blankets for the Baby Homes and their partners in the Early Childhood Development Centres.
If you would like to donate goods to the foundation, contact Nicky Walton at [email protected].
Image Courtesy of Facebook
