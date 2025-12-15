Father and son's final moments following Verulam temple collapse

First responder, Devan Perumal, stayed on scene even after the news of his dad's passing at the Verulam temple collapse.

A Durban first responder who arrived at the Verulam temple collapse discovered that his father was among those trapped beneath the rubble. KwaZulu-Natal residents were left shocked following the collapse at a Verulam temple on Friday, 12 December, which left five people dead and several others injured.

A heart-wrenching moment played out moments after the tragedy between first responder, Devan Perumal and his father, Jayseelan "Jayce" Perumal, 59, who was trapped in the rubble.

Devan, operations manager and paramedic at Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), led the convoy to the site minutes after receiving an emergency call.

There, he noticed a white Fiat Uno that belonged to his father. Jayseelan, a self-employed electrician, was assisting at the site extension unbeknownst to his son. The building collapse partially crushed the car.

During the search and rescue operation, Devan made contact with his father. They communicated for approximately one hour, and Jayseelan informed his son that concrete pillars had pinned him down and that both his legs were broken. Shortly after Devan lost contact with Jayseelan, he was notified that his father's body had been recovered. Despite losing contact with his father, Devan remained on duty and assisted the rescue teams from the moment he arrived on the scene.

Devan was called to identify his father's body on Sunday. Jayseelan's body was the fifth to be recovered from the rubble. "Families and friends of the victims had arrived on scene on Friday, immediately after hearing of the structural collapse and had shown images and voice notes to Reaction Officers of their loved ones communicating while trapped. Reaction Officers had initially found eight people in the immediate vicinity of the collapse... Five were freed by rescue technicians hours later... Jayce Perumal, aged 59 years, was the fifth body located since the incident," RUSA said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana, told East Coast Radio that no building plans were ever approved for the structure. IOL reports that city Mayor Cyril Xaba confirmed that a technical team have been tasked to investigate the cause of the incident.

The team will collect all relevant information and compile a preliminary report, which will be released to the public next week. We urge the public not to speculate about the cause of the incident and to allow the technical team the necessary space to conduct its work. - City Mayor Cyril Xaba

