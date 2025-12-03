Durban teachers share special messages for learners going to high school

We caught up with the teachers at Charles Hugo Primary School in Durban to share some inspiration for students entering a new grade next year. With 2026 around the corner, this not only means we get a clean slate to accomplish the goals we set for ourselves, it also marks a new chapter for many schoolchildren going to the next grade. Miss T. Moodley, a Coding and Robotics teacher, shared some words of encouragement for her Grade 7 students who will be going to high school next year.



I hope they carry their curiosity with them—always asking why and how, not just accepting things at face value. Curiosity is the heart of innovation. I want them to remember that technology isn’t just something to use, it’s something they can build, shape, and improve on. The world is always looking for change. - Miss T. Moodley

She adds: "I hope they leave with an understanding that being digitally smart also means being safe, kind, and responsible online. "I hope coding and robotics, through their project work, taught them to enjoy the process of building (life), celebrate all the tiny wins, if the code fails, we debug and try again until we reach success. In life, we often have failures, we don’t give up, we try again." Mr A Mirza, a Grade 6 Mathematics teacher, said: "All of you have conquered it all! Your hard work and passion for mathematics and complex thinking are an inspiration to us all. Keep shining, and remember: the world of math is yours to conquer. Keep calculating, keep celebrating!"

Mrs J Govender, a Grade 4 teacher, says: "Even when you move on to the next grade, know there will always be one teacher cheering for you in the assembly area with a huge smile on her face. This year, the kids showed kindness, courage, curiosity, and a strong willingness to learn and grow. Those qualities need to carry you far as you take this exciting next step." It was humbling and truly inspiring to hear these teachers' outlook on their students, not to mention the level of dedication and pride they carry for their learners. It speaks volumes about the teachers who aren't just imparting knowledge, but also imprinting our future leaders with motivation and encouragement. Finding the best school for your child can be a strenuous task. To help with your search, check out Carol and Greg Ofori's 'Ratings for Schools' website. This site was created to help parents find a school that's the right fit for their children.

Image Supplied