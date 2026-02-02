Durban drunk driving operation sees over 130 arrests, including a Metro Police officer

Efforts to curb drunk driving in Durban saw law enforcement carry out coordinated roadblocks resulting in several arrests.

Efforts to curb drunk driving in Durban saw law enforcement carry out coordinated roadblocks resulting in several arrests.

Durban has intensified efforts to address drunk driving, with law enforcement agencies carrying out coordinated roadblocks across the city on Friday night. The operation resulted in 135 motorists being arrested for driving under the influence, highlighting ongoing concerns around road safety and criminal behaviour on Durban’s roads. The roadblocks formed part of a joint operation involving the Durban Metro Police Service, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the South African Police Service. Authorities said the coordinated approach was aimed at improving safety for all road users while also reducing criminal activity in high-traffic areas. The Durban Metro Police Service confirmed that the arrests followed extensive roadblock operations conducted across several parts of the city. The police emphasised that these actions are part of continuous efforts to enforce traffic laws and promote responsible driving behaviour.

ALSO READ: Female driver defends herself against attempted robbery

Where were the roadblocks conducted? Police reported that the arrests took place at key locations across Durban, including Point, Umbilo, Durban Central and Durban North. Among these areas, Durban North recorded the highest number of arrests, with 45 motorists taken into custody for drunk driving offences.

The operation was carried out through collaboration between the Durban Metro Police Service, the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the South African Police Service. Officials revealed that this partnership strengthens law enforcement capacity and ensures a broader presence across multiple areas at the same time. A Durban Metro Police Service member was arrested During the operation, one of the suspects arrested for drunk driving was identified as a member of the Durban Metro Police Service. Police stated that this arrest reinforced the principle that no individual is exempt from the law, regardless of their position or affiliation.

Drunk driving under scrutiny as government considers zero alcohol limit Previously, ECR NewsWatch reported that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a total ban on drinking before driving, saying the country's laws are outdated. Currently, South African law allows a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 grams per 100 millilitres. While releasing the preliminary festive season road stats last week, Creecy said motorists who get behind the wheel while intoxicated continue to be a danger to other road users. KZN-based Advanced Life Support Paramedic Craig Botha agrees, saying current regulations are failing to curb drunk driving, and that the existing alcohol limit still gives motorists room to drink before getting behind the wheel.

ALSO READ: Men stop traffic to help duck family cross the road

Image courtesy of iStock