Counsellor shares 10 positive ways to discuss your child's report card

Mental Health Practitioner Juanita Ragbeer shared 10 tips on how parents can engage in positive conversations with their kids about their report cards.

It's official, school's out, and the kids aren't just officially on their holiday, but there's also the topic of their educational performance to address.

Many parents have been known to base their children's holiday activities or privileges on their year-end results.

While it's a somewhat stereotypical approach to parenting, it doesn't seem to be in your child's best interests.

We wanted to flip the script and equip parents with the tools they need to approach the report card feedback process in a more positive way.