Counsellor shares 10 positive ways to discuss your child's report card
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Juanita Ragbeer, a registered counsellor, shares tips for parents when discussing their children's report cards.
Mental Health Practitioner Juanita Ragbeer shared 10 tips on how parents can engage in positive conversations with their kids about their report cards.
It's official, school's out, and the kids aren't just officially on their holiday, but there's also the topic of their educational performance to address.
Many parents have been known to base their children's holiday activities or privileges on their year-end results.
While it's a somewhat stereotypical approach to parenting, it doesn't seem to be in your child's best interests.
We wanted to flip the script and equip parents with the tools they need to approach the report card feedback process in a more positive way.
Ragbeer has over 13 years of experience in the field of psychology. She's a mental health practitioner registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) as a registered counsellor. She specialises in trauma, stress management, grief, career guidance, couples therapy and anxiety.
Ragbeer completed her BPsych equivalent, which is an Honours in Psychology with a 6-month practicum in 2011.
Here are 10 ways to approach report card conversations with your kids.
1. Parents should review the report. Alone First: Check the report card yourself to process emotions and identify positives/areas for growth before talking to your child, avoiding immediate adverse reactions.
2. Choose the right time and place: Find a quiet, distraction-free moment (no TV/phones) for an uninterrupted, calm conversation.
3. Start with positives: Begin by highlighting what they did well, praising effort, improvement, or good behaviour to build comfort.
4. Praise effort, not just grades: Focus on hard work, persistence, and good attitude, not just the final score, reinforcing a growth mindset.
5. Ask open-ended questions: Get your child talking with questions like, "How do you feel about this?" or "What did you enjoy learning?"
6. Maintain support and calm: Even with disappointing grades, stay supportive and non-judgmental; your reaction sets the tone for future openness.
7. Focus on "Yet": Frame challenges as "not yet mastered" rather than failures, keeping the door open for future success.
8. Collaborate on goals: Work with your child to set clear, achievable goals for improvement, giving them ownership.
9. Discuss the whole picture: Talk about comments, attitude, and work habits, not just the grades themselves.
10. View mistakes as opportunities: Treat errors as natural parts of learning, showing mistakes aren't the end but chances to improve
Image Courtesy of iStock
