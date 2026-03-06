Durbaninte Candice Meth shines on MasterChef South Africa
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Mom of three, Candice Meth, is cooking up a storm on the latest season of MasterChef SA.
Wentworth residents will notice a familiar face on season 6 of MasterChef South Africa.
Candice Rall Meth is making her family proud as one of 20 contestants hoping to impress judges with their culinary skills.
The 39-year-old, who hails from Durban, says she is "beyond excited" to be participating on the cooking reality show.
"This is my chance to serve up my heritage on a plate, carrying the legacy of my entire generation of ancestors with me—they are certainly going to be influential on the plate!" she said on Instagram.
When she is not cooking amazing dishes for her husband, Raylin, and their three children, Meth works as a healthcare risk management team leader.
“I want to show other women you can have a thriving family, a successful career, and a seat at the table where dreams are served warm.”
Her cooking style has been described as "adventurous, sophisticated and full of flavour".
Meth gets her love for cooking from her late mother, Kathy Rall, who appeared on season 2 of MasterChef SA.
Her father, who taught her how to scale fish, and her grandmother, who taught her how to "cook with patience and care", are also big inspirations.
Regardless of how far she gets in the competition, Meth will always stand by her mantra of "family, faith and food".
"Oftentimes, we measure wealth based on material possessions. On Sunday the 22nd of February I learned during our watch party for @sa_masterchef Season 6 episode 1, on @etvonline that true treasure is in the hearts, smiles and expressions of those who gather at your table," she wrote on Instagram.
Calvin Silson
Meth is not the only Durbanite in the competition. Home cook Calvin Silson is also bouncing the pots this season.
His cooking is inspired by his Italian heritage with some Mediterranean influences.
"Calvin fondly remembers learning to make homemade pasta and sausages from scratch, fascinated by how food could bring people together and transform a moment," according to a statement.
"Over the past 15 years, cooking has become his creative outlet and source of joy - a way to connect to his roots while constantly experimenting with new ideas."
Season 6 of MasterChef SA airs at 18:00 on e.tv. Additional screenings will also air on eReality and eExtra.
Nkululeko Ngubane
Nkululeko Ngubane calls himself 'The Zulu Chef'. Sandton-based graphic designer Nkululeko Ngubane is from KwaDukuza. Like most good cooks, he learned the ropes from his mother.
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was also an inspiration. Despite the influences, Nkululeko is carving out his own culinary path and he is not afraid to take risks in the kitchen.
"My cooking is also playful, with a unique South African touch, and I am not afraid to push the boundaries whilst pursuing excellence," the 35-year-old said.
Jeshen Govender
Tax consultant Jeshen Govender earned his cooking badge while helping his grandparents at their catering business.
"Some of his earliest childhood memories unfolded at his grandparents' catering business, where the skills, stamina, and intricate planning required to prepare dishes for sometimes up to 500 guests fascinated him."
The kitchen is where he created some of his fondest childhood memories.
Simele Shange
Newcastle's Simele Shange turned his love for cooking into a business. He owns an events consultancy business called Mzansi Feast.
The husband and father of two is a self-taught cook whose dishes blend his Zulu heritage with global influences.
"Standing here in this apron represents years of commitment to the craft, countless hours in the kitchen, and a deep respect for the journey that led me here," he said about his MasterChef journey.
"This moment is both humbling and energising, a chance to cook, learn, and grow on one of the biggest stages."
Keith Reddy
Keith Reddy currently lives in the East Rand, but he is still a Durban boy at heart. The HR manager loves exploring South Africa's small towns to sample their diverse cuisine.
He tags his wife and nine-year-old daughter along for his food-travel adventures.
"Keith is passionate about the smoky pleasure of fireside cooking, organic, farm-to-table produce, and sustainably and ethically sourced meats. In line with these values, he maintains a small urban garden where he grows a variety of herbs, vegetables and chillies."
Suhael Raghunath
Suhael Raghunath was a picky eater as a child, but the 28-year-old has become quite the adventurous foodie. His speciality is seafood, but his food experiments know no bounds.
"Besides constantly soaking up knowledge to enhance his cooking skills, Suhael's culinary philosophy is also grounded in another of his favourite pastimes, karate and Muay Thai.
That explains why the teachings of martial arts are clearly noticeable when you see Suhael in action when preparing his masterpieces-in-the-making. Precision. Discipline. Focus. Resilience. Self-improvement."
Bandile Mandinane
Bandile Mandinane stands out in a crown. The 31-year-old's personality shines through in their cooking, and he enjoys putting together traditional Zulu meals with a twist.
Bandile is not afraid to make mistakes in the kitchen - every misstep is an opportunity to become a better cook. Young Bandile would be proud.
"Bandile Madinane? Did you know that you’d be a @masterchefsa top 18 contestant? No one knew you’d be BANDZIVA, large and in charge, chunky yet funky! Radio personality and MEDIA personality!!! And! And! And!"
Oh, and you can call him 'Bandile International Madinane' from now on, as per his request!
Image credit: MasterChef South Africa
