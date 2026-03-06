Durbaninte Candice Meth shines on MasterChef South Africa

Wentworth residents will notice a familiar face on season 6 of MasterChef South Africa.

Candice Rall Meth is making her family proud as one of 20 contestants hoping to impress judges with their culinary skills.

The 39-year-old, who hails from Durban, says she is "beyond excited" to be participating on the cooking reality show.

"This is my chance to serve up my heritage on a plate, carrying the legacy of my entire generation of ancestors with me—they are certainly going to be influential on the plate!" she said on Instagram.

When she is not cooking amazing dishes for her husband, Raylin, and their three children, Meth works as a healthcare risk management team leader.

“I want to show other women you can have a thriving family, a successful career, and a seat at the table where dreams are served warm.”

Her cooking style has been described as "adventurous, sophisticated and full of flavour".

Meth gets her love for cooking from her late mother, Kathy Rall, who appeared on season 2 of MasterChef SA.

Her father, who taught her how to scale fish, and her grandmother, who taught her how to "cook with patience and care", are also big inspirations.

Regardless of how far she gets in the competition, Meth will always stand by her mantra of "family, faith and food".

"Oftentimes, we measure wealth based on material possessions. On Sunday the 22nd of February I learned during our watch party for @sa_masterchef Season 6 episode 1, on @etvonline that true treasure is in the hearts, smiles and expressions of those who gather at your table," she wrote on Instagram.